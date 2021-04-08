IND USA
Karan Patel is upset that common people cannot work even as politicians and many others continue their life as usual.
tv

Karan Patel angry with partial lockdown in Maharashtra, calls it 'Stupid and outright senseless'

  • TV actor Karan Patel is angry that government decided to tackle the recent surge in coronavirus cases by ordering the common man to stop working life remains as usual for many, including politicians.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 06:39 AM IST

Actor Karan Patel has questioned the partial lockdown and restrictions imposed in Maharashtra, especially in wake of the political rallies that continue as usual, without following any of the Covid-19 safety rules.

Karan took to Instagram Stories and wrote, “Actors CAN continue to shoot for their projects. Cricketers CAN continue to play their matches, day or night. Politicians CAN hold rallies with thousands of people States CAN conduct elections and expect you to come out to vote. BUT the common man cannot go to work. #Stupid and Outright senseless.”

A screenshot of Karan's post.
Maharashtra is under partial lockdown, with night curfew and weekend lockdown imposed earlier this week and will remain in place till April 30. However, retailers, traders and a few other sectors have been protesting against the partial lockdown and the government is likely to tweak its standard operating procedures (SOPs), offering relaxations to a few sectors soon. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with them and hinted at the relaxations.

Actor Nakuul Mehta also seemed to have similar views as Karan. He posted on his Instagram Stories, "Political rallies - Not needed, Bollywood Awards Shows - Nah, Religious Gathering - No, Kumbh Mela - Deffo not BUT ALONE IN CAR - YAAAS!!!!!" He was reacting to the new rule of wearing a mask inside the car in Delhi even when driving alone.

A glimpse of Nakuul's post.
“The restrictions imposed are out of compulsion amid the second wave. Not only traders and business, even the state is facing losses to the exchequer. We will definitely reconsider the decision and offer some relaxation after a due deliberation with task force, police administration and other departments,” the CM said.

Also read: Kangana claims Akshay, others messaged her secretly praising Thalaivi trailer

