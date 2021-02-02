Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mira Rajput isn't buying Shahid Kapoor's attempt at shocking fans, see her witty comment
Mira Rajput isn't buying Shahid Kapoor's attempt at shocking fans, see her witty comment

Mira Rajput made a witty comment on her husband Shahid Kapoor's latest Instagram post. Check it out here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 09:14 PM IST
Shahid Kapoor poses for a new selfie.

Actor Shahid Kapoor has shared a new Instagram selfie, giving fans a glimpse of his new look. "Boo," the actor captioned his post.

The picture showed Shahid with his hair standing on end. His half-brother, Ishaan Khatter, posted a ghost emoji in the comments section. Shahid's wife, Mira, meanwhile, had a witty comment. "Beau," she wrote, correcting Shahid.

Shahid and Mira recently went on vacation to Goa, and she kept her fans and followers updated with their daily adventures -- from videos of their lavish property, to stunning sunsets and amazing food.

Shahid completed the shoot of his upcoming film, Jersey, recently. Upon his return home, he practiced social distancing for a while, much to Mira's annoyance. "Crush is home but still long distance,” she captioned a post on Instagram, which showed Shahid sitting across from her, at a distance. She then shared the same picture in monochrome and wrote, “Clearly that sweatshirt is loved more than me.”

Mira and Shahid got married in 2015 and celebrated their five-year anniversary in 2020. They are parents to daughter Misha and son Zain.

Also read: Mira Rajput on life with Shahid Kapoor: ‘I don’t consider our household to be a film family’

In an interview to The Times of India, she said that she doesn't consider them to be a 'film family'. She said, “I think like any other family, ours, too, is a normal family. I don’t consider our household to be a film family. It’s just that my husband works in films. It is his profession, and not something that formulates our entire life."

