Mira Rajput shares pic in bowl hat, reminds Shahid Kapoor of their son: 'Ditto Zain'

Mira Rajput gave a glimpse of herself on Instagram. Shahid Kapoor was reminded of their son Zain.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUL 31, 2021 03:42 PM IST
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have two children, Misha and Zain.

Mira Rajput, wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, on Saturday dropped a picture of herself on Instagram. In the closeup picture, she wore a black T-shirt paired with a bowl hat and kept her hair loose. She closed her eyes and smiled when she was snapped.

Mira Rajput captioned the picture, "Cover me in sunshine" followed by a sun emoji. She seems to have drawn inspiration from Willow Sage Hart, P!nk's song Cover Me In Sunshine for her caption.

Shahid was reminded of their son Zain and commented, "Ditto zain" followed by a smiling face with hearts emoji.

Reacting to the picture, fans also dropped heart, fire and heart-eye emojis. They also wrote "amazing sun shine", "beautiful", "look at you .. how cute & beautiful you are", "looking fabulous", and "the queen of the world" in the comments section.

On Instagram Stories, Mira also gave a glimpse of her weekend plans. She shared pictures to reveal that she and her children -- Misha and Zain -- are watching Tokyo Olympics. She posted a picture of her television set and captioned it, "Olympics with the kids," followed by a bow arrow emoji.

On Instagram Stories, Mira shared pictures to reveal that she and her children are watching Tokyo Olympics.
She posted a picture of her television set.

Mira regularly shares updates about her life with her fans on the social media platform. She often speaks about her children too. Recently, she shared pictures to show how different they look when she takes them as against the pictures her children take.

In a series of pictures, Mira posted a selfie in which her face was glowing and in another, clicked by 'the kids', only her body was visible. A blurred photo with a finger covering half of the picture also featured among them. She had captioned it, "This is why I click selfies *when the kids ask me to say cheese* #selfiegram #humidityisheretostay #tinyhands #phonetakeover."

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor sneaks Saif Ali Khan into her selfie: ‘Pouting while he works out’

Mira shares four-year-old Misha and two-year-old son Zain with Shahid. The couple got married on July 7, 2015.

Last month Mira spoke about co-parenting their children in an interview with Kidsstoppress. She had said, "I feel co-parenting is really important and it's absolutely essential to keeping yourself and your family happy and sane...And regardless of the amount of help that you may have, at the end of the day, as parents, you are the ones who structure the family, its dynamics, the values that you want to set in and that’s when I feel like Shahid and I are completely in sync with that.”

