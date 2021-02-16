Mira Rajput attended a friend's wedding on Monday and shared the prettiest photos on Instagram. Mira, who is the wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, posted photos of herself with the bride and also some glimpses of all the fun she had at the wedding.

Sharing a photo with the bride, Sejal Kukreja, Mira wrote, "All we need is somebody to lean on #arjunsejailed." Sejal replied, saying, "My most special shoulder."

Another photo shared by Mira showed the bride squad having a big laugh. Mira and other friends of the bride posed with makeup brushes, giving her one final touch up. "Bride Squad," Mira captioned her post.

Mira shared more pictures and a video on her Instagram Stories. One photo showed her posing in a stunning, structured saree. Mira had also shared a video of herself and Sejal as they met after an entire year.

Mira Rajput poses for a selfie with the bride.

Mira Rajput looks beautiful.

Mira Rajput with her friends.

Mira Rajput's selfie with her friends.

Mira and Shahid's fans and fan clubs showered her with compliments. "The most beautiful woman in the world," wrote one. "So preety mira mam.please show ur dress," asked another. "She is so pretty," wrote another.

Also read: Inside pics from Dia Mirza's wedding: From varmala ceremony to signing marriage documents

Mira and Shahid got married in 2015. They are parents to daughter Misha and son Zain. Talking about getting married into Shahid's family, she had earlier said, “I think like any other family, ours, too, is a normal family. I don’t consider our household to be a film family. It’s just that my husband works in films. It is his profession, and not something that formulates our entire life."