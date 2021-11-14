Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mira Rajput makes insects crawl on her face in new video but Zain is not amused: ‘My son said I was bugging him’

Mira Rajput said that her son Zain did not laugh at her latest video, in which she made insects crawl all over her face. Fans said that she should participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi.
Published on Nov 14, 2021 06:10 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput, in a new video, used an Instagram filter to make it appear as if insects were crawling on her face. However, her attempt at being funny was not well-received by her son Zain, who said that she was ‘bugging’ him.

“Kid-ding around #happychildrensday. My son said I was bugging him and didn’t find it all that funny. I think I was the butt of the dad-joke in this case. #imnotaregularmomimacoolmom,” she captioned her post.

One fan wondered what would happen if Shahid scared Mira with a real insect while she was making the video. “Just imagine whilst you are doing this @shahidkapoor got a real one and threw it on you,” the comment read. “Khatron Ke Khiladi next winner,” another quipped, while a third agreed: “@itsrohitshetty should invite her on his show.”

Mira also shared a photo of her and Shahid’s daughter, Misha, spending time outdoors. “The light of our lives, Happy Children’s Day today and every day my babies. And one day you will learn true patience when you’re sleepy and the lights are turned on at 6:30am #thisislove #childrensday,” she wrote.

Shahid and Mira, who got married in 2015, are parents to five-year-old Misha and three-year-old Zain. During an Instagram live in May, Mira was asked about raising the two kids with Shahid. “You know, I read something the other day, which said, ‘Don’t treat dad as a babysitter, treat him like a parent.’ By that, what you mean is, dad is not going to be there when mom needs time off. Dad is going to do what dad does, he is not going to fill in for mom because he has his own role,” she said, adding that it is important for the children to bond with each parent individually.

