Mira Rajput orders Ishaan Khatter to open the door after he locks her out on the deck, see pics

Mira Rajput shares a video in which she was seen locked out of the house, on her deck, by her brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 07:04 PM IST
Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput and Ishaan Khatter were seen goofing around on Tuesday.

Ishaan Khatter appeared to be in a mischievous mood when he was visiting his sister-in-law Mira Rajput on Tuesday. In a video shared by Shahid Kapoor's wife, Ishaan appeared to be inside the house while Mira was seen standing on the deck at the transparent door which seemed to be locked. She was seen wearing casual clothes with a boat hat.

Mira Rajput was heard telling, "Open it Ishaan." Ishaan Khatter responded, "I don't know how." He added, "Stop it," before Mira sternly replied, "Move it." She shared the video with the caption, "aaayeee kayyyy." She then shared another video in which Ishaan was talking to her about dark chocolate and chikki. "This is a home video," she informed fans as she played with the camera.

Mira Rajput shares a video of Ishaan Khatter.
Ishaan Khatter and Mira Rajput spend time together.

Mira and Ishaan share a close bond with the two often commenting on each others' posts on Instagram. Recently, Mira had shared pictures of her new haircut along with the caption, "Refresh with my f(h)airy godmother." Ishaan took to the comments section and wrote, "How can you miss the opportunity to caption ‘hairy godmother’". Last week, Mira had also shared a picture in which she was seen cuddling Ishaan. She shared the picture with the caption, "Playgroup." Ishaan commented, "Bhaabhidoll".

Also read: Kajol tells paparazzi to keep their distance as she makes her way to a charity event, watch

Ishaan's rumoured girlfriend, actor Ananya Panday had also treated Mira to a sweet treat recently. Besides Mira, Ishaan and his brother Shahid Kapoor often share pictures on their respective social media accounts showering each other with love.

Ishaan was last seen in Khaali Peeli, which skipped the theatrical release and streamed directly on Zee5. He will next appear in Bhoot Police, along with Katrina Kaif and Gully Boy fame Siddhant Chaturvedi. As for Shahid, he will be seen in the sports-themed movie Jersey and a digital streaming series by The Family Man creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.

ishaan khatter mira rajput shahid kapoor

