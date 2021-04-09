Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mira Rajput plans seasonal detox by fasting, Shahid Kapoor wonders, 'Why would someone that pretty even need a cleanse'
Mira Rajput plans seasonal detox by fasting, Shahid Kapoor wonders, 'Why would someone that pretty even need a cleanse'

Shahid Kapoor continues to be mesmerised by his wife, Mira Rajput, and his latest comment on her Instagram post announcing a detox fast will certainly touch your heart. Check it out here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 08:19 AM IST
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput pose together.

Shahid Kapoor cannot believe that his wife, Mira Rajput, would need any kind of cleanse. Mira had shared with her fans that she plans a "seasonal detox" by fasting, on the lines of the Hindu festival of Navratri. Shahid was among the first ones to respond to her Instagram post, wondering if she needs the detox at all.

Mira shared a video in which she talked about her ideas on detox. "Hey guys! So I am planning to do a seasonal cleanse for this season change. It is kind of like, my version of the traditional Navratra fast. But I have taken to it for its health benefits and its detox qualities. It is called Not so fast." She also revealed that she has never done it before - the longer fasting period. The dates of her fast coincide with those of the Navratri--starting April 13.

She captioned the post as, "Going LIVE tomorrow! #NotSoFast Modern day fasting for a seasonal cleanse See you guys LIVE tomorrow at 8PM as I chat with @sudhindrauppoor on seasonal fasting and how you all can join me in doing an easy 9 day detox with my initiative called #NotSoFast! #NotSoFast is a super easy follow along plan that you can do yourselves right at home, with me, by following my Stories! Navratra is basically getting a glam makeover - we can all self-detox and #staycool."

She also listed the topics she would cover in her interaction and wrote, "We’re going to discuss: Why seasonal fasting is important and relevant, All the benefits and results (Trust me they’re next level), All the guidelines to follow it with ease (Dummy’s guide to fasting), Quick overview for the 9-day detox. Keep all your questions, tips and tricks ready See you all! #EverydayAyurvedawithMira #TheIndiaEdit."

Shahid commented, "Why would someone that pretty even need a cleanse." A fan responded to him with, "@shahidkapoor bcoz she is meera kapoor." Another one commented on the post saying, "Really appreciate your so relatable posts .... all your interviews were so informative..will surely login tomorrow to watch your latest... all the best."

Shahid and Mira got married in 2015 and have two kids - Misha and Zain.

