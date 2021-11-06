Mira Rajput reveals her best friend had a crush on Shahid Kapoor: 'We still laugh about it'

Mira Rajput has revealed that one of her best friends used to have a crush on Shahid Kapoor. The mother-of-two said that she has known the friend since she was in college.

The 27-year-old had an arranged marriage with Shahid Kapoor. The couple tied the knot in 2015 in an intimate wedding in Gurugram. They have two children, a daughter named Misha and a son named Zain, now.

Speaking with Curly Tails, Mira Rajput was asked if she ever developed a crush on the actor after watching him on screen. She replied, “My best friend had a crush on Shahid. So when I told her that this is happening (the wedding) and she's like, 'Oh my god' because she used to tell me before also that she has a crush on Shahid. Obviously, it didn't strike me he was no one in my life at that time. But she's like 'Do you know I had a crush on him when I was in school' because we are college friends. And it was fun.”

Mira added that they continue to laugh over it today. She and Shahid also caught up with Mira's best friend and her husband recently. Mira also revealed that she and Shahid have been stationed in Punjab since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said that while the couple and their children had initially planned on taking a break from the city but ended up staying back in Punjab due to the lockdown. “We moved just days before the lockdown happened. We kinda felt like maybe we should take off for a little while. I thought we were moving away for two weeks till things settle down. Now nobody knew that things would take two years to settle down. So we've been here (Amritsar) ever since. It's been lovely because my parents are nearby and my in-laws have a home near so the kids are literally hopping and skipping from one home to another so it's great,” she said.

Mira and Shahid recently bought a new property in Mumbai. The sea-view apartment is still under work with Shahid and Mira visiting the property often.