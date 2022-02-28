Mira Rajput’s sisters make revelations about her: She spends the most, is the one likely to get arrested. Watch

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput has a massive fan following on Instagram. She has two elder sisters Noorjehan Rajput Wadhwani and Priya Rajput Tulshan. Mira shared several pictures and videos with the two of them as they all recently attended a wedding in Haryana. She has now shared a video from the wedding as the trio took an Instagram quiz about how well they knew each other. Also read: Mira Rajput decks up in a saree as she attends wedding with family, shares pics with all her ‘bhabis’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the video, Mira wrote, "Get to know the Rajput sisters! #sistersquad #reelsindia #sistersister#sisterlove #questionschallenge." It opens with Mira sitting in between her sisters, with all of them decked up in sarees and jewellery. In the fun video, both her sisters confirmed that Mira is the one to ‘spend the most’ amount of money. She is also said to be the one who is most ‘likely to get arrested’ and the one who did better than the rest of them in school.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mira's fans loved the fun quiz. A fan reacted, “Hahaha so cute.” Another said, "But still you are the most beautiful and all are gorgeous and humble." One more said, “All sisters looking so good.”

Mira's mom and other relatives also attended the wedding. She shared several pictures of her in a saree and wrote, “Was there a more appropriate time to use the caption ‘Sari not sorry’? If I had to wear one kind of outfit to an occasion that required any level of formality or festivity, it would be a chiffon sari. #gotitfrommymama.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last week, Mira hosted a birthday bash for Shahid at their Mumbai residence. All from Ishaan Khatter, his rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday, Kunal Kemmu, Sidharth Malhotra and his rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani joined the couple at their house for the bash.

."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON