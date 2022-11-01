Mira Rajput says Ishaan Khatter 'refuses to get out' of her, Shahid Kapoor's bed; wishes him on birthday with funny pic

Mira Rajput, wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, wished her brother-in-law, actor Ishaan Khatter on his 27th birthday with a funny note. Taking to Instagram, Mira posted a picture featuring herself, Ishaan Khatter, and Shahid. (Also Read | Mira Rajput goes on a drive with Ishaan Khatter in his new car, complains, 'laddoo bhi nahi khilaye')

In the photo, Ishaan seemingly tried to photobomb as he made a running pose and grinned. Mira pushed him as she kept her mouth wide open. Shahid held Mira as he smiled for the camera. Shahid was dressed in a green T-shirt, denim and sneakers. Mira opted for a cream-coloured printed co-ord outfit. Ishaan wore a green hoodie, denims, and sneakers.

Sharing the picture, Mira wrote, "We have two kids that sleep in their own beds but one, who refuses to get out of ours. Happy Birthday @ishaankhatter you know we love you tons (red heart emoji) #everyonesfavourite." Mira and Shahid Kapoor tied the knot at a private ceremony in Gurgaon in July 2015. They welcomed their daughter Misha Kapoor in August 2016 and their son Zain Kapoor in September 2018.

Last year, on Ishaan's birthday, Mira shared a picture of him and captioned it, “Spirited, talented, the one with the biggest hair and the biggest heart, ever so loving, perpetual third wheel and the best Chachu in the whole wide world.. Happy Birthday @ishaankhatter. Love you loads. May we always click the best pictures of each other and always be 90s kids forever. (Let’s keep the sidebar going when the conversations take a turn for you know.. “evolved”) Always be happy and keep the kids busy.”

Ishaan will next be seen in Phone Bhoot alongside Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The horror comedy is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and is all set to release in theatres on November 4. Ishaan and Tara Sutaria will also work together in the upcoming project Nature 4 Nature.

He will play a real-life war hero in the upcoming movie Pippa. Billed as a heroic tank battle, the film underscores the bravery of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta (Ishaan), a veteran of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron, who, along with his siblings, fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan. Pippa will hit theatres on December 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON