Mira Rajput shares a glimpse into daughter Misha's birthday celebrations, with a message from 'Mumma and Pappa'

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are celebrating the fifth birthday of their daughter Misha. On Thursday, Mira took to Instagram to share a picture of her birthday cake.

Misha got a colourful, rainbow cake for her party. Mira wrote with the post,"Our life began to play technicolour when you were born my darling Misha. Keep shining, be happy and reach for the stars and rainbows. You are the light of our lives sweetheart. The Lord's grace in abundance and love forever. Mumma and Pappa."

Mira's message for Misha.

Mira and Shahid got married in 2015 and Misha was born a year later. Their son Zain was born in 2018. While the couple would regularly share pictures of their kids on social media, they have stopped doing it now.

About Misha, Shahid had once said in a PTI interview that he is aware about the pros and cons of the paparazzi culture. “If I don’t post the pictures of Misha, somebody will click her and that is my reality. I wish I could draw a line... I would have drawn it long back. People should draw a line.”

He added, “Children when they are in natural spaces they should not be made so conscious of themselves. It is part of my job and I know what comes with it. I am doing my best to find comfort with it.”

Also read: Mira says son Zain already has 'bad rep', channels her inner Hansa fan. See post

About his love for his kids, Shahid had said in an interview with Hindustan Times, “You forget yourself to a large degree since you are so much in love with your kids, and just observing how they grow every day. It’s so fascinating and beautiful that you feel very satisfied. Nahi to life mein it’s like, ‘mujhe yeh karna hai, mujhe woh karna hai (I don't want to do this or that).’ Also, when kids are young, they are available to you. So, I would want to spend as much time as possible with them because I know after a point, they won’t have time for me, even if I have all the time for them. So, sitting at home after Kabir Singh was possibly a good thing as I got time for my children."