Mira Rajput jokes son Zain already has a 'bad rep', channels her inner Hansa Parekh fan. See post here

Mira Rajput, the wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, has joked that their son Zain already has a 'bad rep'. Taking to Instagram Stories, she also channelled her inner Hansa Parekh fan.

On Tuesday night, Mira Rajput shared a picture of herself in which she seemingly looked tired. During an Ask Me Anything session, Mira asked her fans to guess why. She wrote, "One line to describe what got me here. Funniest line wins a hajmola."

She wrote, "One line to describe what got me here. Funniest line wins a hajmola."

Hinting at her daughter Misha's upcoming birthday, a user suggested, "Blowing birthday balloons!" She replied, "That task my friend is scheduled for tomorrw night. I have learnt from my mistakes and bought a balloon blowing machine instead." Misha will turn 5 on Thursday. She was born on August 26, 2016.

Hinting at her daughter Misha's upcoming birthday, an Instagram user suggested, "Blowing birthday balloons!"

Speaking about her son, another user said, "Zain broke your laptop". Mira responded, "Pls don't joke." Another said, "Zain got your water from the toilet to drink." She said, "This kid seems to have a bad rep already."

Speaking about her son, another user said, "Zain broke your laptop".

She said, "This kid seems to have a bad rep already."

As she declared the winner, she wrote, "Main toh thak gayi bhai sahab (I'm already tired)," a catchphrase of Hansa, a character from the popular comedy serial Khichdi. The role was played by Supriya Pathak, who is married to Shahid's father, Pankaj Kapur.

The sentence is a dialogue by Hansa, a character from the popular comedy serial Khichdi.





Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot on July 7, 2015, and are parents to four-year-old Misha and two-year-old son Zain. Recentl,y on Raksha Bandhan, she shared pictures of the celebration at their home with their children. She gave a glimpse of Misha tying Zain a rakhi (sacred thread) on his wrist. However, their faces weren't visible. She wrote along with the pictures, "Homemade rakhi, channa laddoo, Ferrero Rochers, presents, kisses."

Also Read | Mira Rajput has advice on how to calm Shahid Kapoor’s popular character Kabir Singh down

Mira was praised by Supriya in a recent interview with Indian Express,. “She is a great cook. She makes lovely appam and stew and Khao Suey. So yes, I have tasted her haath ka khaana (food she made). But sadly, I don’t know how to click photos and I do not have an Instagram profile, so I cannot share with you guys. But she makes amazing food,” she had said.

Supriya Pathak is the wife of Pankaj Kapur, who was earlier married to actor Neliima Azeem. Shahid Kapoor is the son of Pankaj and Neliima.