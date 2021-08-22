Mira Rajput shares glimpse of Misha and Zain's Raksha Bandhan celebration with handmade rakhi, channa laddoo and kisses

Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput on Sunday shared a glimpse of the Raksha Bandhan celebration at their home. It featured their two kids - Misha and Zain.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Mira shared a picture showing Misha tying a rakhi (sacred thread) on the wrist of her brother, Zain. Neither of their faces was visible. While the sleeve of Zain's kurta is seen in the picture, Misha is seen in what appears to be an ethnic dress, as her chunni is visible and so are her bangles.

Mira wrote in her caption, "Homemade rakhi, channa laddoo, Ferrero Rochers, presents, kisses." She shared another picture, featuring all the kids in her family, including those of her sisters, Priya Tulshan and Noor Wadhwani. She also tagged them in the post.

Mira, who used to routinely post pictures of her two children, stopped doing so some time back. However, earlier this month, she posted a picture with her daughter and wrote: "Let me love you a little more, before you’re not so little anymore. On some days my big girl still wants to hug me and sleep... And yes you wonder aren’t they old enough? But that’s what.. thankfully not just yet #birthdaymonth #virgogirls #mybaby." The picture did not show Misha's face.

Shahid and Mira Rajput married in 2015 and Misha was born a year later. Mira gave birth to Zain in 2018.

In May this year, in an Instagram live with her followers, Mira had spoken about sharing parenting duties with Shahid Kapoor. To a question on whether they co-parent their children, she said, "Definitely. You know, I read something the other day, which said, ‘Don’t treat dad as a babysitter, treat him like a parent.’ By that, what you mean is, dad is not going to be there when mom needs time off. Dad is going to do what dad does, he is not going to fill in for mom because he has his own role.”

She also added how it was important to have each child have his or her own equation with a parent. “Because, at the end of the day, they have a different bond with a parent and they have a different bond with another parent. My kids are totally different with me than they are with Shahid. They enjoy doing different things with him and they enjoy doing different things with me,” she said.