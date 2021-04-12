Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mira Rajput shares pics of her two moods, which one represents your Monday better?
bollywood

Mira Rajput shares pics of her two moods, which one represents your Monday better?

Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, has shared two new pictures from the makeup chair. She appeared to be shooting for a new ad.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 12:29 PM IST
Mira Rajput has shared new pictures on Instagram.

Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, has shared a couple of new photos on Instagram. One of the most active celebrities on social media, Mira often shares selfies and family pictures for her fans.

On Monday, she shared two pictures that showed her sitting in a makeup chair. Wearing a black top and blue jeans, Mira was seen frowning in the first picture and smiling wide in the other.

"What’s your Monday mood," Mira asked her fans. She was showered with compliments in the comments section. "Tho you looking (fire)," wrote one. "Super nice," wrote another.

Mira and Shahid got married in 2015 and have a daughter Misha and son Zain. Recently, Mira shared a video of her 'millennial mom fail' and how Zain had ruined her makeup supplies. The video opened with Mira saying, "Hey guys! So today when I was getting ready for my live, and could not find my makeup sponge. Guess where I found it? Inside an empty, inflatable swimming pool! Looking like this." Mira then showed the sponge, which was torn and looked dirty.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor's cooking show puts Karan Johar, Malaika Arora through the paces: 'Mujhe nahi karna yeh'

Sharing the video, Mira wrote, "#Kidshappen Has this happened to any of you or am I the only one? #millenialmomfail #sh*thappens." Shahid commented, "I am so happy he is filling in for me and keeping you entertained."

In another video, she talked about her detox ideas: "Hey guys! So I am planning to do a seasonal cleanse for this season change. It is kind of like, my version of the traditional Navratra fast. But I have taken to it for its health benefits and its detox qualities. It is called Not so fast." Shahid commented, "Why would someone that pretty even need a cleanse."

Topics
mira rajput shahid kapoor

