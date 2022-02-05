Mira Rajput shares picture from new house, says she is building ‘home away from home’

Actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput's Worli house, has been under construction for over a year. Mira shared a photo on social media.

Sharing the photo on her Instagram Stories, Mira wrote, “How to build a home away from home on Zoom Annkur Khosla," and “Onto the next.” Annkur is currently designing Shahid and Mira's dream home.

Mira Rajput shares picture of her house.

In the photo, an off white and light brown shade of furniture can be seen, along with a floor lamp. A large painting of nature was also captured in the picture.

Shahid and Mira have previously shared glimpses at the work being done in their house. Last month, Annkur shared a video from Mira and Shahid's new house's balcony. "Chasing shadows and targets,” the video was captioned. Mira reposted the video on Instagram Stories and wrote, “No much longer to go. Tick Tick Boom!"

A screengrab of the video from the house shared by Annkur Khosla on social media.

Shahid had purchased the double-storey plush property back in 2018. The flat, which is spread on the 42nd and 43rd floors of a highrise named Three Sixty West in Worli, has a view of the Arabian Sea, including the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. As per reports, Shahid has paid Rs.56 crore for the 427.98 square metre property.

In 2019, in an interview to DNA, Shahid had opened up on the reason behind him purchasing a new house and plans of moving there. “I have bought a new home in Central Mumbai. It will be a year-and-a-half, perhaps even two, before we do the interiors and move in there. The new home that Mira and I have booked has a garden and other amenities like a gymnasium, etc. Today, our requirement is having a safe place for Misha where she can play with others. We want her to be with kids of her age because that’s how she will have a regular childhood,” he had said.

The couple's current home is situated next to the Juhu beach. According to an Economic Times, Shahid bought the house for ₹30 crore.

Read More: Step inside Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's under-construction home, with a view of the Mumbai skyline

Shahid and Mira tied the knot in 2015. The couple share two children, a daughter named Misha and a son named Zain.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON