Step inside Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's under-construction home, with a view of the Mumbai skyline

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are building a new home. On Sunday, Mira took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of the couple's under-construction home in Mumbai. Unlike their present sea-facing home, Shahid and Mira's new house is in a high-riser, with a view of the Bandra-Worli Sealink.

In the video, an assortment of tiles were placed on the floor while a few items for the construction work were stacked in the corner of the big room. Mira Rajput gave a quick tour and revealed a staircase in the living room. The room also featured a huge balcony with the view of the sea.

A look at Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's under construction home.

The new video was posted a few weeks after Mira and Shahid showed their new house. In July, Mira shared a picture in which she stood in a balcony with the sea in the background. A similar backdrop also featured in another post later that month.

In 2018, a DNA report revealed that Shahid has purchased the duplex home for ₹56 crore. The new house, situated in Three Sixty West, is reportedly on the 42nd and 43rd floors. The floors are spread across 427.98 square metre and 300.48 square metre including a balcony of 40.88 square metre.

Mira and Shahid Kapoor's current home is situated next to the Juhu beach. According to an Economic Times, Shahid bought the house for ₹30 crore. One of the biggest highlights of the house is the beautiful patio, which often doubles up as Mira's workout space. The mother-of-two often shares videos and pictures from the house.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri join Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Karan Johar for a party, see inside pics

Shahid and Mira have been married for over six years now. The couple share two children, a daughter named Misha and a son named Zain. Mira recently marked their sixth anniversary by sharing a loved-up picture with Shahid on Instagram and wrote, "I love you more than words suffice. Happy 6, my love my life."

Meanwhile, Shahid has also been busy with his upcoming projects. The actor will next appear in Jersey, a sports-themed film. He is also set to make his digital debut with The Family Man creators Raj and DK.