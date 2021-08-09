Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri join Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Karan Johar for a party, see inside pics

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan joined Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Manish Malhotra, Natasha Poonawalla and others for a party on Sunday night. The actors attending the party shared a few pictures from the gathering on their Instagram handles.

In the pictures, Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Natasha Poonawalla seated on a couch while Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Manish Malhotra, Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan stood behind the couch.

Sharing the group picture on Instagram, Amrita wrote, "Sunday night with my peeps." Karan also shared the same picture on Instagram Stories and said, "This is Us!" Karisma called it a "perfect Sunday evening #loveandlaughter."

Amrita also shared another picture from the night, featuring herself, Kareena, Karisma and Natasha. She captioned the picture 'mine'. Meanwhile, her sister Malaika gave a closer look at her outfit and accessories that she wore at the party.

Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor and others party with Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan.

Pictures from the party were shared on social media shortly after Karan Johar's new show Bigg Boss OTT was launched. The filmmaker has doubled up as the host of the reality show. The spinoff, which is otherwise hosted by Salman Khan, features contestants such as Akshara Singh, Neha Bhasin, Karan Nath, Divya Agarwal, Raqesh Bapat, Prateek Sehajpal and Shamita Shetty. Shilpa Shetty's sister made her first small screen appearance after the arrest of her brother-in-law Raj Kundra.

The group picture also arrived a few hours after Kareena revealed she will be launching her new book, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible, with Karan. "I can’t be pacified now… #1DayToGo. Join me live in action with @karanjohar tomorrow at 5 p.m. as we introduce my third baby to the world. Super excited! The pre-order link is in my bio," she wrote in an Instagram post, promoting her book.

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt ‘are getting married this year’, believes Lara Dutta

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh has been busy with his upcoming film Pathan. Although Yash Raj Films is yet to officially announce the project, the actor has been spotted on the sets of the film a few times. Pathan, which marks Shah Rukh's comeback since 2018's Zero, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.



