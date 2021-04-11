Mira Rajput shares postcard from 'Before Corona' era while Shahid Kapoor talks about letting go, see pics

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are sharing their thoughts with their Instagram followers this weekend. The two, who have been married for six years now, have rather contrasting thoughts running through their mind. On Saturday, Mira took to her Instagram and shared a throwback picture from her trip to Mykonos, in Greece.

The mother of two was missing the time before the Covid-19 pandemic. "Postcard from my soul city #Mykonos August 2017 BC #beforecorona," she captioned her picture. Mira posed in a short white dress with a summer hat in her hand. Her followers showered her with love. "Love 😍," said a fan. "Awwww miraaa😍," added another in the comments section.

Shahid, on the other hand, shared a picture of his helmet and the sun setting at the back to talk about letting go and clearing his mind. "Sometimes a ride is all you need. The madness seems to blur away .... and joy in the simplest of things reminds you how easy it is to just breathe and let it all go," he captioned the picture, before sharing a video of his evening view. He also shared a photo of himself to urge fans to wear a mask.

Shahid Kapoor shares his thoughts on Instagram.

Shahid Kapoor steps out wearing a mask.

Mira and Shahid left fans in splits with their exchange on Instagram recently, when she had a 'millennial mom fail' moment. Sharing a video of her parenting chronicles with fans, Mira said, "Hey guys! So today when I was getting ready for my live, and could not find my makeup sponge. Guess where I found it?"

She gave a glimpse of her search before adding, "Inside an empty, inflatable swimming pool! Looking like this." Mira then showed the sponge was half torn and dirty before revealing that the couple's son Zain was behind the fiasco. Shahid took to the comments section and said, "I’m so happy he is filling in for me and keeping you entertained."

The actor has been busy with his projects. He will soon appear in the Hindi remake of the Telugu movie Jersey. He is also preparing for his digital debut with The Family Man makers Raj and DK.