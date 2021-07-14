Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mira Rajput tells 'forever third wheel' Ishaan Khatter to get off her bed in new Instagram post

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput is teasing his brother Ishaan Khatter on Instagram. Check out what she posted about him.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 03:03 PM IST
Mira Rajput and Ishaan Khatter share a strong bond.

Ishaan Khatter is being thrown off Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's bed. On Wednesday, Mira shared a funny new post on Instagram, teasing her brother-in-law.

Sharing a picture of herself, Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, all posing in blue outfits, Mira Rajput called Ishaan a 'forever third wheel'. She added, "Get off our bed!"

Mira Rajput's post.

Aside from some sassy posts, Mira also often shares her love for Ishaan through special pictures on Instagram. Recently, she posted a picture of the two of them sharing a cuddle while posing for the camera. She was seen in a blue suit while he wore a white tank top. She captioned the post as 'Playgroup' and Ishaan called her a 'Bhabhidoll'.

Mira and Shahid got married in 2015 and have two children together-- daughter Misha and son Zain. Ishaan is Shahid's half brother. While Shahid is the son of actors Neliima Azeem and Pankaj Kapoor, Ishaan is the son of Neliima and Rajesh Khatter.

During their appearance on Koffee With Karan, Shahid spoke about how their families reaction to his 'rishta' for her. "Mira's mother thought at first that the rishta was for my younger brother and not me," Shahid had said. Mira clarified, "They calculated and Shahid was eliminated based on age." Shahid is 13 years older than Mira.

Also read: Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor congratulate new mom Dia Mirza, bless 'little one' Avyaan

Shahid will be seen next in the Hindi remake of the Telugu movie Jersey. He has also been shooting for Raj and DK's upcoming action series on Amazon Prime Video. Meanwhile, Ishaan has Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Siddhanth Chaturvedi. He was last seen in Khaali Peeli with rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday and in Mira Nair's The Suitable Boy.

