Mira Rajput tells Ishaan Khatter to 'go home' after binging on ice cream together in night suits. See pics

On Saturday, Mira Rajput and her husband Shahid Kapoor's brother, actor Ishaan Khatter shared videos and photos with each other on their Instagram Stories. In the videos, Mira and Ishaan are seen enjoying ice cream and laughing together. Mira and Shahid tied the knot in 2012. Also Read: Mira Rajput orders Ishaan Khatter to open the door after he locks her out on the deck, see pics

On her Instagram Stories, Mira first shared a picture of ice cream and later a picture of its empty wrapper along with the caption, “4 seconds later..”

Mira Rajput shares a picture of an ice-cream.

Mira Rajput shares a picture of an empty ice-cream wrapper.

Ishaan also shared a video of Mira, in which she was seen laughing while eating her ice-cream. Ishaan who recorded the video, can also be seen holding an ice-cream in his hand. He captioned the video, “We ate an ice cream sandwich or 6.”

Ishaan Khatter shares a video of Mira Rajput.

Responding to Ishaan's video, Mira then shared a picture of Ishaan talking on his phone. She captioned the video, “Stop putting shady videos. Go home.”

Mira Rajput shares a picture of Ishaan Khatter.

Mira and Ishaan share a close bond with the two often commenting on each others' posts on Instagram. On Ishaan's birthday, last year, Mira shared a picture of him and captioned it, “Spirited, talented, the one with the biggest hair and the biggest heart, ever so loving, perpetual third wheel and the best Chachu in the whole wide world.. Happy Birthday @ishaankhatter. Love you loads. May we always click the best pictures of each other and always be 90s kids forever. (Let’s keep the sidebar going when the conversations take a turn for you know.. “evolved”) Always be happy and keep the kids busy.”

Ishaan made his Bollywood debut as a child artist with Shahid Kapoor's film Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! In 2018 he made his debut as a lead character in Majid Majidi's Beyond the Clouds. The film also starred Malavika Mohanan. He was later seen in films such as Dhadak and Khaali Peeli. He will be seen next in Gurmmeet Singh's film Phone Bhooth, which will also star actors Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Jackie Shroff. He also has Raja Menon's film Pippa in the pipeline, which will also star Priyanshu Painyuli and Mrunal Thakur.

