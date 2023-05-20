Mira Rajput tells paparazzi to let her go home, talks about her kids: ‘Mere bacche kal subah school jayenge’

Mira Rajput, wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, was at an event in Mumbai on Friday. As she walked towards the exit of the venue, she asked the paparazzi to let her go. Mira wore a black and white bodycon dress. She tied her hair back into a ponytail, wore earrings and opted for heels. (Also Read | Shahid Kapoor catches sunset with Mira Rajput in breathtaking pic, don't miss their lavish balcony)

Mira Rajput at an event in Mumbai.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, while walking, Mira told the paparazzi in front of her, "Mere bacche kal subah school jayenge toh aap mujhe jaane dijiye (My children will go to school tomorrow, so you guys please let me go)." She laughed after saying this. The paparazzi immediately agreed to what she said. As Mira took the lift, she bid goodbye to the paparazzi.

The video was shared with the caption, "Mira excuses herself as she wants to make sure her kids go to school tomorrow morning on time. Such a self-disciplined and hands-on mamma." Reacting to the post, actor Rashami Desai dropped a red heart emoji.

Mira and Shahid Kapoor tied the knot a few years ago in 2015. They had an arranged marriage. The couple have two children – daughter Misha Kapoor and son Zain Kapoor. Mira is a social media influencer.

Last year, the couple shifted to their luxurious duplex apartment in Worli, Mumbai. As per a 2022 report in News 18, Mira and Shahid’s new home is worth ₹58 crore. It is located at Three Sixty West, a skyscraper in Worli that offers a breathtaking view of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. Their lavish abode reportedly comes with six parking slots and a spacious 500-sq-feet balcony.

Earlier this month, Shahid shared a photo on Instagram also featuring Mira. It was seemingly clicked at their Mumbai home. The actor captioned the post, “Some things are written for you and you know you are blessed to have em!” In the photo, Shahid and Mira enjoyed the sunset the sea-facing balcony. Shahid had his arm around Mira as they faced away from the camera.

