Shahid Kapoor catches sunset with Mira Rajput in breathtaking pic, don't miss their lavish balcony

Actor Shahid Kapoor treated fans to a new photo of himself and wife Mira Rajput. It is most likely clicked at their house in Mumbai. Sharing the photo, the actor wrote, “Some things are written for you and you know you are blessed to have em!” Also read: Shahid Kapoor recalls what dad Pankaj Kapur said about his cute image in films Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput in new photo.

The photo features Shahid and Mira enjoying the sunset from their sea-facing balcony. The two were seen in their casual attires. While the actor wore a checkered shirt with white pants, Mira on the other hand opted for a top and faded blue jeans. A giant art structure in the shape of a foot was also seen in the photo.

The photo is currently winning hearts on the internet. Soon after the actor shared the post, a fan took to the comment section and wrote, “Or kya hi chahiye hota hai ek insan ko (What else does a person need?).” “My favourite two,” added another one. One more said, “Something's are meant to be!”

Mira and Shahid got married a few years ago in 2015. They had an arranged marriage. They have two children – daughter Misha Kapoor and son Zain Kapoor. Mira is a social media influencer.

Shahid and Mira shifted to their luxurious duplex apartment in Worli, Mumbai, last year. As per a 2022 report in News 18, Mira and Shahid’s new home is worth ₹58 crore. It is located at Three Sixty West, a skyscraper in Worli that offers a breathtaking view of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. Their lavish abode reportedly comes with six parking slots and a spacious 500-sq-feet balcony.

Shahid was last seen in the Prime Video web series Farzi, which marked his OTT debut. Directed by Raj and DK, it also features Vijay Sethupathi and Raashii Khanna. The actor will be next seen in his upcoming film Bloody Daddy. Directed by Tiger Zinda Hai's Ali Abbas Zafar, the action thriller features him in a rugged avatar as per the teaser. It will be released on June 9, and also stars Ronit Roy, Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty and Rajeev Khandelwal. Shahid also has an untitled film with Kriti Sanon in the pipeline.

