Mira Rajput turns paparazzo for ‘lover’ Shahid Kapoor, dedicates romantic song to husband. See post

Mira Rajput, wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, has shared a glimpse of her 'lover' in a new video. Taking to Instagram Stories, Mira also dedicated a romantic song to Shahid.

Mira Rajput on Saturday shared a candid clip in which Shahid Kapoor is seen interacting with someone via his tab. In the video, Shahid wore a flannel white-blue shirt paired with dark pants. Shahid had his iPod on and spoke to a person as he enjoyed his time sitting outdoors.

Sharing the clip, Mira captioned it, "Lover spotted." She also wrote, "Can I pap my own husband?" The song Aankhon Ke Darmiya by Rishbh Tiwari played in the background. Mira, who was behind the lens, wasn't visible in the video.

Mira often shares pictures on Instagram with Shahid. Last week, she posted a selfie with the actor as they shared a kiss. However, in the photo neither Shahid's face nor their kiss was visible. Sharing the post, she captioned it, "Sunday binge."

On New Year's Eve, Mira dropped a photo with Shahid as they posed indoors. "It’s going to be a great one because Mr K agreed to a photo. Happy New Year everyone. For the first time, I’m comfy as hell on NYE. Pyjamas, fuzzy socks, and bear to love. Can we do this every year?" she had captioned her post.

Mira regularly shares her pictures and videos on Instagram giving her fans glimpses of herself. On Friday, she posted a photo in a pink outfit and wrote, "Always carry snacks." In a video, she gave a peek as she air-dried her hair. "Beautiful day with the (sun emoji) out after weeks! Deliciously lazy on the dhurrie and air-dried my hair after ages. But I can’t resist a great blow out!........#barebeauty #sunsout #goodhairday," Mira had written.

Shahid and Mira tied the knot in 2015 are parents to two children. They have a four-year-old daughter Misha and a two-year-old son Zain.

Also Read | Mira Rajput watches Republic Day parade with Misha and Zain, remembers grandpa: ‘Bowing in gratitude today'

Shahid will be next seen in the remake of the sports film Jersey. The 39-year-old star will be seen essaying the role of a cricket player in the movie that also features actors Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, among others. He is also set to star in filmmakers Raj and DK's upcoming OTT project which will also feature actor Raashi Khanna.

Shahid will also be seen in an action avatar in the new film titled Bull. The upcoming film is set in the 1980s inspired by events from the life of Brigadier Bulsara. Debutant Aditya Nimbalkar will helm the project. He is also headlining Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming action project that is reportedly an adaptation of a French film called Nuit Blanche.

