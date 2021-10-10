Mira Rajput shares first pic of grown-up Zain, he gives perfect answer to her tricky question

On Sunday, Mira Rajput took to Instagram to share the first picture of her son Zain in two years. The photo showed Mira and Zain sharing a cute moment and talking about his love for his parents.

Zain, who is three years old, has rarely made any appearance on Mira or his dad Shahid Kapoor's social media pages in the last two years. The couple have not been been sharing photos of their kids which reveal their faces.

Even the new picture shows Mira in focus and in the foreground while Zain sits behind her, out of focus. However, one can see how much he has grown since the last time she posted his picture in September 2019.

Posting the photo, Mira shared the conversation she had with him. “Zain now that Papa’s back can you stop sticking to me," she asked him. He replied, "No Mama now I will stick to you AND Papa.”

Shahid and Mira's fans loved seeing Zain's photo after a long time. “Omg he is so cute,” wrote one. “Goals. Major life goals,” commented another.

Check out the last picture that Mira had shared of Zain:

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in 2015 and welcomed their daughter Misha in 2016. Zain was born in 2018. Recently, Mira celebrated Misha and Zain's birthdays with elaborate parties. She even shared a video of how she assembled a toy excavator for him.

“Mom the Builder. Happy Birthday my darling son Zain. Your obsession with JCBs and construction sparked the day you could sit with all your cement mixers and road rollers around you and I’d happily spend two hours building this JCB for you all over again. Build with your imagination and love just the way you do. I will take Petrol kissies from you till you’re 20! God bless you my jaan,” she wrote in her post.

