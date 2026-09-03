Mirzapur box office prediction: Munna Bhaiya effect may power film to 25 crore start, bigger than Awarapan 2, Saiyaara

After three seasons spanning almost seven years, the phenomenon that is Mirzapur is coming to the big screen. The film adaptation of the popular web series is said to be an origin story that runs parallel to the show’s first season, bringing back many beloved characters and introducing new ones. The buzz for the theatrical release is immense, particularly in India's non-metro centres, giving Mirzapur: The Movie a chance to register one of Bollywood’s biggest openings of 2026.

Mirzapur The Movie advance bookings

Pankaj Tripathi will reprise his role as Kaleen Bhaiya in Mirzapur.

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Advance bookings for Mirzapur opened a few days before the scheduled release and have picked up pace as the release date draws closer. By 10 AM on Thursday, a day before the film’s release, it had sold around 1.4 lakh tickets, grossing ₹4 crore for its opening day. Almost all of these earnings are from the Hindi version. The film is also releasing with a Telugu dub, but that version has sold merely 372 tickets in 15 screens so far, according to Sacnilk. On the ticketing platform BookMyShow, Mirzapur is selling over 2.5K tickets per hour as of Thursday morning.

The figures are not groundbreaking but solid enough for a film with no stars, primarily catering to tier-2 and tier-3 centres. Such films, which appeal more to non-metro audiences, tend to see more growth in spot bookings than in advances. That is why the trade remains bullish on Mirzapur The Movie’s opening-day prospects.

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Mirzapur The Movie box office prediction

{{^usCountry}} Mirzapur movie was expected to open well ever since its first teaser was released earlier this year. But the buzz has only been increasing. Last week, most trade experts were estimating an ₹18-20 crore start for the film, but now most are revising their estimates upwards. Mirzapur The Movie is now expected to open north of ₹22 crore, with many even predicting it to touch the ₹25 crore net mark domestically on its first day. If it does manage that, it will be the biggest non-star-led release for a Hindi film ever. Mirzapur set to trump Saiyaara, Awarapan 2 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mirzapur movie was expected to open well ever since its first teaser was released earlier this year. But the buzz has only been increasing. Last week, most trade experts were estimating an ₹18-20 crore start for the film, but now most are revising their estimates upwards. Mirzapur The Movie is now expected to open north of ₹22 crore, with many even predicting it to touch the ₹25 crore net mark domestically on its first day. If it does manage that, it will be the biggest non-star-led release for a Hindi film ever. Mirzapur set to trump Saiyaara, Awarapan 2 {{/usCountry}}

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Normally, a ₹25+ crore opening in Hindi is the domain of the A-listers or select pan-India stars. Very few actors, apart from the three Khans, Akshay Kumar, and Hrithik Roshan, have managed this consistently. Mirzapur will put the likes of Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Divyenndu in this league. If the film does manage to earn ₹25 crore on its opening day, it will outgross recent sleeper hits such as Saiyaara ( ₹22 crore) and Awarapan 2 ( ₹21.50 crore).

All about Mirzapur The Movie

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani. Mirzapur is set for a theatrical release in Hindi and Telugu on 4 September.

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The film stars Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu, while Jitendra Kumar takes over from Vikrant Massey, who played Bablu Pandit in the show. Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, and Sonal S Chauhan round off the cast.