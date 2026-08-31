Mirzapur the Movie cleared by CBFC with 'hardly any modifications', retains 'raw, unfiltered essence': Source

The movie adaptation of Mirzapur, the popular web series, is set for release this week. The film, which tells the origin story of the Pandit brothers’ feud with Kaleen Bhaiya, releases in theatres this Friday. Ahead of its release, the film has finally secured a certificate from the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC). And sources say that the violent crime drama has managed to avoid the censor’s scissors. Mirzapur The Movie: Divyenndu returns as Munna Tripathi.

Mirzapur: The Movie cleared by CBFC The film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, and Jitendra Kumar in the lead roles, and tells the story of how Guddu and Bablu Pandit stood up against Kaleen Bhaiya’s empire in the titular town. According to a source close to the film, Mirzapur The Movie has been certified by the CBFC with 'hardly any modifications'. "This means audiences will get to experience the much-awaited theatrical adaptation exactly the way the makers intended it to be seen, retaining its raw, unfiltered essence on the big screen," says the source. Some reports had claimed that 35 seconds of footage had been cut from the film, but the source says that there are no cuts and very few modifications in the film.

Mirzapur, the show, is known for its gritty realism and shocking violence. The film aims to bring the same essence to theatres on a grander scale.

Mirzapur enters the ‘party mode’ Talking about what is new in the film, Pankaj Tripathi told HT last month that the communal viewing experience will change how people see Mirzapur. “Whenever a performance or art form is experienced communally, the impact changes entirely. Enjoying it in a group creates a unique, shared experience. So, while Mirzapur used to be a "leave me alone” kind of watch, it’s now in "party mode.” The world is the same, the characters are the same, but the story is new, and the experience is much grander,” he said.

All about Mirzapur the Movie The makers have released the trailer of Mirzapur: The Movie, which continues from the world of Season 1, bringing together some of the franchise's most beloved and iconic characters, including Kaleen Bhaiya, Munna Bhaiya and Guddu Pandit. Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu, and Rasika Dugal are all returning. The character of Bablu Pandit, originally played by Vikrant Massey in the series, will be portrayed by Jitendra Kumar in the film. The film also stars Ravi Kishan in a brand-new role.

Mirzapur: The Movie releases in theatres on September 6.