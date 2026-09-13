Mirzapur The Movie box office day 10 (updated live): Pankaj Tripathi film is unstoppable, nears 180 crore

Mirzapur The Movie box office collection day 10: The Mirzapur juggernaut refuses to slow down even in its second week! The spinoff of the beloved series, starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Shweta Tripathi among others has struck a chord with viewers. After a bumper opening, the film has showed remarkable hold in the second weekend. Mirzapur The Movie is now looking forward to a huge draw on Sunday!

Mirzapur the Movie box office update

Mirzapur The Movie box office collection day 10 (updated live): Divyenndu, Rasika Dugal, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Jitendra Kumar in a still.

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Let us take a look at the film's performance so far at the box office. Mirzapur The Movie defied expectations of trade experts who had estimated an opening of ₹18-20 crore for the film. The film managed to collected ₹25.75 crore. The collection even surpassed hits such as Saiyaara ( ₹22 crore) and Awarapan 2 ( ₹21.50 crore). The first weekend was huge, with Sunday haul standing at ₹36 crore- its highest single-day collection so far. By the end of first week, the film had managed to collect ₹148.45 crore.

On its second Saturday, Mirzapur The Movie jumped back with ₹13.5 crore. As per the latest update on Sacnilk, Mirzapur The Movie has managed to collect ₹8.04 crore by 6 PM. Its total collection now stands at ₹179.49 crore.

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{{^usCountry}} Mirzapur: The Movie was released in Hindi and a Telugu dub. The bulk of the earnings have come from the original Hindi version. About the film {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mirzapur: The Movie was released in Hindi and a Telugu dub. The bulk of the earnings have come from the original Hindi version. About the film {{/usCountry}}

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The film brings back the lawless world of Mirzapur, where the battle for power continues amid a barrage of bullets, betrayals and bloody rivalries. The movie is set in 2018, hinting at an untold chapter from the first season of the show. It marks the first big-screen outing for the Mirzapur universe, which began as a streaming series in 2018 and went on to become one of India's most successful OTT franchises over the course of three seasons.

It also features actors Rasika Dugal, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shweta Tripathi and Abhishek Banerjee, who are reprising their roles. Actors Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, and Sonal Chauhan were newly added to the film. Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani.