Mirzapur The Movie box office collection day 13: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal film brings in 198 crore after dip

Mirzapur The Movie box office collection day 13: Gurmeet Singh’s silver screen adaptation of the Prime Video web series Mirzapur has gone from strength to strength since its release on September 4. Within 13 days of its release, the film crossed the ₹200 crore mark in India while holding steady since a Monday dip.

Mirzapur The Movie box office collection

Mirzapur The Movie box office collection day 13: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu and Abhishek Banerjee star in the film.

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According to the trade website Sacnilk, Mirzapur: The Movie has collected ₹3.04 crore net in India on Wednesday, taking its domestic total to ₹198.74 crore. The film saw an occupancy of 15% from 6991 shows. It showed a dip as compared to the collections on Monday and Tuesday.

Mirzapur collected ₹148.45 crore in its opening week. On Friday, Saturday, and Sunday after that, it collected ₹9.50 crore, ₹13.50 crore, and ₹13.25 crore, respectively. It saw a dip in collections on Monday, bringing in ₹5.50 crore, but has since held steady, collecting the same amount on Tuesday. It has beaten the lifetime collection of Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla, which made ₹182.36 crore net in India.

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{{^usCountry}} Mirzapur has a phenomenal opening for a film with no big stars, at ₹25.75 crore. It brought in stellar numbers during its first weekend and the weekdays too. With the festive season kicking off and the weekend fast approaching, it remains to be seen how the film will fare in the coming days. About Mirzapur: The Movie {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mirzapur has a phenomenal opening for a film with no big stars, at ₹25.75 crore. It brought in stellar numbers during its first weekend and the weekdays too. With the festive season kicking off and the weekend fast approaching, it remains to be seen how the film will fare in the coming days. About Mirzapur: The Movie {{/usCountry}}

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Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, the film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan. It acts as an interquel set during the first season of the web series. The film opened to largely positive reviews and has been a commercial success. It has become one of the top 5 highest-grossing Hindi films of 2026.

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Actor Abhishek Banerjee spoke to PTI about the film’s success and said it has shown there is no dividing line between mainstream Bollywood artists and OTT performers. The actor who played Compunder in the series and was also its casting director recalled casting for the web series and said, “I remember casting for Mirzapur, and I remember how difficult it was at that time to communicate to some of the actors that this can be the next big thing. I used to say, just read the script, if you don't like the script, say no. Many actors used to say that, I'm not an actor to be seen on a laptop, and now everybody wants to be a part of a good web show.”