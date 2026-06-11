Bhooth Bangla OTT release: When and where to watch Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan's horror comedy

Bhooth Bangla will begin streaming on Netflix from June 12. On Thursday, the OTT platform made the announcement on their social media, writing, “Zor zor se bolke sabko dara do (side eye emoji) Bhooth Bangla mein jald entry hogi (bat and blast emojis) (Scream and scare everyone, you will soon enter the Bhooth Bangla) Watch Bhooth Bangla, out 12 June, on Netflix.”

Bhooth Bangla OTT release: Priyadarshan ’s horror comedy film Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, will begin streaming soon. The film was released in theatres on April 16 to mixed reviews and has performed decently at the box office. Know when and where to stream it.

“Eagerly waiting to watch it again,” read one comment under the announcement. “Finally wait is over,” read another. Some asked whether the film would be dubbed into South Indian languages. One even wrote, “Chlo membership restart krne ka samay aagya (Time to restart my membership).” One X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, “Can't wait to check it out! First half was hilarious in theatres but second half dragged a bit. Hope the VFX looks better on Netflix.”

About Bhooth Bangla Bhooth Bangla is directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Akshay Kumar, Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films. Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi star in it. According to the trade website Sacnilk, Bhooth Bangla collected ₹181.93 crore net in India and ₹269.22 crore worldwide in 55 days of its release.

Bhooth Bangla tells the story of siblings Arjun (Akshay) and Meera (Mithila Palkar), who inherited an ancestral palace. However, Arjun soon learns that no one in the town where the palace is located gets married because of an evil entity called Vadhusur, who steals brides. Unknown to him, he decides to host his sister’s destination wedding there. But soon chaos ensues. HT review described the film as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 + Shaitaan + Stree = Bhooth Bangla.

Bhooth Bangla was Priyadarshan and Akshay’s reunion years after Hera Pheri (2000), Garam Masala (2005), Bhagam Bhag (2006), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), De Dana Dan (2009) and Khatta Meetha (2010). They have also shot for a film titled Haiwaan, a remake of Mohanlal’s 2016 Malayalam hit Oppam. The remake will also star Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. The film is expected to hit screens in August.