Mirzapur The Movie box office collection day 9 (updated live): Ali Fazal film refuses to slow down, crosses 164 crore

Mirzapur The Movie box office collection day 9 (updated live): It has been wa week since release and Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal's Mirzapur The Movie is proving to be unstoppable at the box office. The film’s impressive run is a testament to the immense popularity the show and its characters have built over the years. After a bumper opening and a strong weekend, the film crossed another major milestone of ₹100 crore"> ₹100 crore within the first four days. Let us take a look at how the film is performing on its second Saturday in theatres.

Mirzapur The Movie stays steady in second weekend

Mirzapur The Movie box office collection day 9 (updated live): Ali Fazal returns as Guddu Pandit in Mirzapur.

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For a film without a superstar at its centre, the numbers so far have been amazing at the box office. Mirzapur defied expectations on its opening day and managed to collected ₹25.75 crore. The collection even surpassed hits such as Saiyaara ( ₹22 crore) and Awarapan 2 ( ₹21.50 crore). On Saturday, too, Mirzapur The Movie continued its dominance, collecting ₹32 crore. Sunday was huge, as the film earned ₹36 crore. On Monday, Mirzapur The Movie saw an expected dip given it's a weekday, but still the film managed to remain steady and collected ₹15.50 crore. By the end of the first week, the film has collected ₹148.45 crore.

On its second Friday, Mirzapur The Movie collected ₹9.50 crore. Since its a Saturday, Mirzapur The Movie is expected to improve. As per the latest update from Sacnilk, the film has earned ₹6.32 crore on Saturday, by 7 PM. It is facing competition from this week's big release, Haiwaan, starring Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar. The India net collection so far stands at ₹164.27 crore.

About the film

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{{^usCountry}} The film follows the fight for the Mirzapur throne as new contenders enter the battle. The film brings back the lawless world of Mirzapur, where the battle for power continues amid a barrage of bullets, betrayals and bloody rivalries. The movie is set in 2018, hinting at an untold chapter from the first season of the show. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film follows the fight for the Mirzapur throne as new contenders enter the battle. The film brings back the lawless world of Mirzapur, where the battle for power continues amid a barrage of bullets, betrayals and bloody rivalries. The movie is set in 2018, hinting at an untold chapter from the first season of the show. {{/usCountry}}

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Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani. Apart from Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu, the film introduces Jitendra Kumar, who takes over from Vikrant Massey as Bablu Pandit. Ravi Kishan stars as a new face, while Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, and Shweta Tripathi reprise their roles from the show.