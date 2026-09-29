Mirzapur director says success of his film, and ‘drastically different’ Hanuman Ansh shows ‘audience will fill halls’

Two very different kinds of films have recently drawn audiences to theatres — Mirzapur The Movie, a hard-hitting crime thriller, and Hanuman Ansh, a film inspired by the life and legacy of spiritual figure Neem Karoli Baba. In a recent interaction, Mirzapur The Movie director Gurmmeet Singh spoke about the contrasting genres finding audiences and said their success has renewed his faith in theatrical storytelling.

'Puts so much faith in the cine-goers'

Mirzapur director Gurmmeet Singh spoke about success of Hanuman Ansh and his film.

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Speaking to The Free Press Journal about the success of Mirzapur The Movie and Hanuman Ansh, Gurmmeet said, “It's absolutely amazing considering that they are drastically different genres. It just puts so much faith in the cinegoers, confirming that as long as they like what they see, they will keep the cinema halls full.”

Mirzapur is among the few web shows in India to have successfully made the transition to the big screen. During the interaction, the director admitted that the franchise's fandom played a major role in bringing audiences to theatres. He said, “I don't think anyone could've imagined the response we have received. The fandom for the franchise was huge, but to see them arrive in cinemas and wholeheartedly enjoy the film has been an unbelievable experience and one that we will always cherish.”

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{{^usCountry}} Mirzapur The Movie has continued its theatrical run strongly. As of Day 25, the film had collected ₹227.65 crore net in India, while its worldwide gross stood at ₹331.42 crore. Meanwhile, Hanuman Ansh has emerged as a major box-office success despite its modest budget. The film has earned over ₹300 crore net in India and ₹400 crore gross worldwide. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mirzapur The Movie has continued its theatrical run strongly. As of Day 25, the film had collected ₹227.65 crore net in India, while its worldwide gross stood at ₹331.42 crore. Meanwhile, Hanuman Ansh has emerged as a major box-office success despite its modest budget. The film has earned over ₹300 crore net in India and ₹400 crore gross worldwide. {{/usCountry}}

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About Mirzapur The Movie and Hanuman Ansh

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, Mirzapur The Movie brings the popular crime franchise to theatres. The film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Ravi Kishan, and Mohitt Maalik. It revolves around the power struggle for the throne of Mirzapur, with old rivals returning and a new challenger, Babban 'Babua', entering the battle. The film released in theatres on September 4.

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Directed and written by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is inspired by the life and legacy of Neem Karoli Baba. The film follows the spiritual journey of Lakshman Das, who leaves home after losing his mother and eventually becomes the revered spiritual figure Neem Karoli Baba. Shobhinaw Satyaa plays the lead role in the film. Hanuman Ansh released in cinemas on August 7.