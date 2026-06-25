Mirzapur the Movie teaser: Munna Bhaiya's return sets up 'bhaukaal' origin story of his war with Guddu Pandit

Mirzapur the Movie teaser: Bhaukaal is coming on the big screen. The first teaser of Mirzapur the Movie brings the fierce gang rivalry between Munna Tripathi and Guddu Pandit onto the big screen. The film, a prequel to the mega-successful Amazon Prime Video show, sees the return of Divyenndu’s Munna and Bablu Pandit, now played by Jitendra Kumar.

Mirzapur teaser out now

Mirzapur movie teaser: Divyenndu returns as Munna Tripathi.

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The teaser elaborates that this is an origin story, set in 2018, before and alongside the events of season one. This means that Munna, who died at the end of season 2, is still alive here. Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) is worried that his son Munna is not the ideal heir to his throne. Meanwhile, the Pandit brothers - Ali Fazal and Jitendra - are on their own path to dismantle the empire of Munna and set themselves up as the kings of Mirzapur. The teaser shows several familiar faces from the show, and introduces a new character played by Ravi Kishan, who gets his fair share or seetimaar moments.

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{{^usCountry}} “Witness the epic untold story this September. Get ready for bhaukaal on the big screen,” read the teaser’s official description on YouTube. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Witness the epic untold story this September. Get ready for bhaukaal on the big screen,” read the teaser’s official description on YouTube. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Fans react to Mirzapur teaser {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans react to Mirzapur teaser {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The reactions to the teaser of the Mirzapur movie have largely been positive. Most fans hailed the return of Munna, one of the most loved characters from the show. “A character so goated that the makers had to make an entire film for his return, iykyk,” quipped one fan. Another added, “Finally Munna Bhaiya is back.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The reactions to the teaser of the Mirzapur movie have largely been positive. Most fans hailed the return of Munna, one of the most loved characters from the show. “A character so goated that the makers had to make an entire film for his return, iykyk,” quipped one fan. Another added, “Finally Munna Bhaiya is back.” {{/usCountry}}

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Many others lamented that while Divyenndue had returned, Vikrant Massey did not. The actor played Bablu Pandit in Mirzapur season 1. His character was killed in the season finale. The film brings the character back, but it's played by Jitendra now. “Vikrant Massey missed,” wrote one viewer. However, another showed faith in Jitendra's interpretation of the character and added, “ONLY here for our Jeetu bhaiyaaa!!!”

All about Mirzapur the movie

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani. Mirzapur is set for a theatrical release in Hindi and Telugu on 4 September 2026.

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Mirzapur premiered on Amazon Prime Video in 2018 and was an instant success. Two seasons followed in 2020 and 2024. The third season received some criticism for its pacing and plot, but remained popular with the audience. The film is meant to culminate the story.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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