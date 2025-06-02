Happy Miss World 2025 Opal Suchata talks about working in Hindi films: 'I'd love to, it's a wonderful opportunity'

Miss World 2025 Opal Suchata, who hails from Thailand, said that she would love to work in Bollywood if there is an opportunity. Speaking with news agency ANI, she also talked about her India visit and said that she would "definitely be back." She thanked the Telangana government for providing “the best accommodation and allowing us to have such a great time.” Miss World 2025, Opal Suchata, shared her experience of visiting India.(REUTERS)

Miss World 2025 Opal Suchata talks about working in Bollywood

Opal said, "I feel very happy and proud. It is an honour to take the first Miss World crown to Thailand... I hope I have made them proud...If I get the opportunity, I would love to (act in Bollywood films); it is a wonderful opportunity..."

Opal says her India experience has been amazing

She shared her experience of visiting India and said, "It was amazing. Since the first day I was here, everyone has been so nice..people are amazing, they have been so wonderful to me and we went to so many places..all are so beautiful..whether it is infrastructure or nature.. it's great to be here and I will definitely be back."

Expressing her gratitude for all the arrangements made by the government, she added, "I would like to thank the Telangana government and all the people here for providing us with the best accommodation and allowing us to have such a great time in your home."

Miss World America hailed Hyderabad as the pageant venue

Miss World America 2025 Jessica Pedroso also expressed her love for Hyderabad, its culture, people and food. She said that Hyderabad "was the best place for Miss World to be held". Jessica added that she tried "so amazing" butter chicken.

About Miss India

While Thailand rejoices in Opal's crowning, India's hopes were dashed as Nandini Gupta, the country's representative, failed to make it into the Top 8 finalists. She had made it to the Top 40 after a standout performance in the earlier rounds, where she was among the 18 contestants who 'fast-tracked' to this prestigious category. However, she could not make it to the final cut as the competition progressed.