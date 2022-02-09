Mithun Chakraborty says Pushpa is similar to his masala films from 90s: 'Allu Arjun's stardom has been used beautifully'

Mithun Chakraborty is making his streaming debut soon, although he doesn't care much for the term. After working for over 45 years, the actor feels he has 'been there, done that', and is beyond words like debut. But even then, the upcoming Amazon Prime Video show Bestseller marks his first foray into the digital streaming platform.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The show sees him play a cop, investigating attacks on a down-on-luck author (played by Arjan Bajwa) and his biggest fan (Shruti Haasan). In a chat about the show, the veteran actor tells us about the changes in the industry over the years and (surprisingly) even discusses his love for Allu Arjun and Pushpa: The Rise.

You point out that he has done over 300 films in his career and Mithun promptly replies, "Almost 370". He clearly keeps track of his filmography. But having worked in so many films, does it feel odd when people say he is making his streaming 'debut'? Mithun laughs and replies, "I don't understand what debut or digital debut. I have done a project. As an actor, I have to go through all the exercises to get into the character. I didn't find anything different. The platform may be different but why is it a debut, I don't understand. Maybe I am ignorant but I don't see the difference."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But debut or not, he does find the experience rewarding. When asked if he would return for more such shows, Mithun quips, "Why not. If the role is good and the paisa (money) is very good, I'll do it."

He says he was drawn to the show due to his character, ACP Lokesh. He sa is different from the various cop roles he has done in the past. "This is not a typical policeman, "he says, "He is an ACP but he is very jolly. The character has a lot of shades. He is very unpredictable and eccentric. During the investigation, he will suddenly talk about an obscure shop selling jalebis. But while talking all this, his mind is still running and he will get to the truth. Very lively and comical character."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mithun Chakraborty plays ACP Lokesh Pramanik in the upcoming web series Bestseller.

Mithun made his film debut back in 1976 with Mrigayaa, for which he won the National Award for Best Actor. Over the 46 years since then, the actor says he has seen the industry change. "I feel the human values have diminished a bit," he says, putting the blame on social media, "This social media has done that. It's a great discovery, great platform for learning. But now it is used more for negative things than positive. And I feel, if nothing else, in the old days, we all used to sit together and eat. Now, we sit in our vanity vans and text each other, 'How are you?' There isn't even time to knock and ask how the co-star is."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mithun says he is so far away from technology that he doesn't even use a mobile, let alone have social media presence. "I don't use a mobile phone. I am not on any social media platform- Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram. All those accounts running in my name are fake. I don't need a mobile. Whoever wants to reach me does and whoever I want to reach, I can," he says with a laugh.

Also read: Bestseller trailer: Mithun Chakraborty hunts Twitter troll attacking Shruti Haasan, Arjan Bajwa. Watch

But if a lot has changed in the industry, Mithun says a lot has stayed the same too. "Technically, we have gone forward. There, we have improved. But the storyline remains the same. Ghoom phir kar aap unhi chaar-paanch emotions me hi aaoge (You circle back to the same four or five core emotions). You can't change anger, romance, relations," he argues.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Giving the example of the recent Telugu blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise and its lead actor Allu Arjun, Mithun says, "Look at Allu Arjun's film Pushpa. It is basically a single screen film. How did it become such a big hit? Because people are relating to it." So does the actor feel Pushpa is similar to the larger-than-life masala films he himself did in the 80s and 90s? "Yes exactly like that," responds Mithun, adding, "It is all about playing to the gallery. Allu's. Allu Arjun is a superstar and his superstardom has been used in the film with some fantastic timing. That is why people like it. I watched it. I found it beautiful. Allu has been one of my favourite actors."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from Mithun, Arjan, and Shruti, Bestseller also stars Gauahar Khan, Satyajeet Dubey, and Sonalee Kulkarni. The show begins streaming on Amazon Prime Video on February 18.