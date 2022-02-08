Bestseller trailer: Mithun Chakraborty hunts Twitter troll attacking Shruti Haasan, Arjan Bajwa. Watch

The trailer for Amazon Prime Video's upcoming thriller series Bestseller--starring Mithun Chakraborty, Shruti Haasan, and Arjan Bajwa--was launched on Monday afternoon.

The trailer shows novelist Tahir Wazir (played by Arjan), who is facing writer's block and calls himself ‘a wannabe Chetan Bhagat’. He meets Meetu Mathur (Shruti), a simple girl from a small town who is a huge fan and seeks his guidance in writing her own story. Desperate to fulfil his publisher’s expectations, Tahir decides to use her story for his own novel. The trailer then transforms into a mystery as cop Mithun Chakraborty enters the fray, investigating a social media troll's attacks on Tahir and Meetu.

Apart from Mithun, Shruti and Arjan, the series has an ensemble cast featuring Gauahar Khan, Satyajeet Dubey, and Sonalee Kulkarni in prominent roles. “As soon as I read the script, I found it so exciting and thrilling, that I instantly knew it would make for a fascinating watch,” said Mukul Abhyankar, director of Bestseller.

Talking about making his debut in the OTT world after four decades in films, actor Mithun Chakraborty said, “I couldn’t have asked for a better streaming debut. I have a lot of faith in Mukul Abhyankar and believe he has done a commendable job in developing an extremely entertaining thriller. Bestseller will definitely appeal to suspense and thriller fans across the globe, and I am looking forward to it.”

Shruti Haasan said she had to make space in her schedule for the series after she read the script. “When Siddharth Malhotra reached out to me for Bestseller, I was working on a number of projects and wasn’t sure if I could make this commitment, but the moment I went through the script, I couldn’t put it down. I was hooked to the layers in the story and found my character so compelling, that I just had to do it,” she said.

Arjan Bajwa, who plays the troubled author Tahir in the series, said, “Given the multiple layers to the character, it was a challenging role to play but at the same time a fantastic experience as an actor to portray Tahir. I cannot wait for Bestseller to reach viewers across the world.”

Bestseller, produced by Siddharth Malhotra’s Alchemy Production LLP and directed by Mukul Abhyankar, will stream on Amazon Prime Video on February 18.

