Mithya trailer: Bhagyashree's daughter Avantika Dassani makes her debut in this Zee5 thriller with Huma Qureshi. Watch

Bhagyashree's daughter Avantika Dassani makes her debut with Huma Qureshi with ZEE5's web series Mithya. Check out the first trailer here.
Huma Qureshi and Avantika Dassani feature in Mithya.
Published on Feb 02, 2022 02:40 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

The first trailer of Huma Qureshi's Mithya is out. Set to release on February 18 on ZEE5, Mithya is directed by Rohan Sippy. The story is set in Darjeeling and traces conflicted relationships between a Hindi literature professor (Huma) and her student (Avantika Dassani). Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Rajit Kapur, and Samir Soni also play pivotal roles in the web series. Bhagyashree's daughter Avantika makes her debut with the six-part show.

Huma shared the trailer on her Instagram page. The trailer opens with Huma announcing the topic for an assignment in a classroom. Soon, she accuses one student of plagiarism. In a speedy turn of events, the trailer shows how Huma and her student have a lot more to deal with. 

Talking about the show, Huma told Hindustan Times, "The challenge was not to play the role like a quintessential Hindi professor, like the image that is shown in Hindi films. I referenced it to one of my Hindi teachers in school who was very prim and proper and very articulate. My character is of a Hindi professor but she is quite well-spoken, bilingual and she is doing well for herself. I realised I have not done anything like this before.”

Talking about the show, Rohan Sippy said in a statement, "Mithya is a tense and dramatic thriller, playing out in a university where knowledge and truth are pursued, but each character deceives each other, us, and ultimately themselves."

Dassani also talked about her 'dream debut' and said, "From Rohan sir’s thorough guidance to bring the well etched out Rhea from the script to screen or sharing space with phenomenal actors like Huma, Parambrata, Rajit sir and our whole cast, who have all been so giving and encouraging, 'Mithya' as my first project, has been nothing short of a dream."

Mithya is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Rose Audio Visual Production.

