MM Keeravani says Guneet Monga was hospitalized after her Oscar win: 'She was not given time to speak her words...'

India created history at the 95th Academy Awards, winning two Oscars, one for Best Original Song and the other for Best Documentary Short. While MM Keeravani accepted the award on stage and thanked director SS Rajamouli in his acceptance speech, Guneet was cut short during her turn, which drew a lot of flak online. Now, in a new interview MM Keeravani has revealed that Guneet Monga was hospitalized after that moment because of breathlessness. (Also read: Vikas Khanna accompanies Guneet Monga as she visits Amritsar's Golden Temple with her Oscar trophy)

Reacting to her speech cut short on stage at the Oscars as her film The Elephant Whisperers won an award in the Best Documentary Short Film category, Guneet had earlier expressed her shock. "There was a shock on my face. I just wanted to say it's India's first Oscar in Indian production, which is such a huge thing. My heart started racing as I couldn't have come so far and not be heard. Western media is pulling up The Academy that I did not get to speak. People are so offended that I did not get the chance to deliver my speech. There are videos and tweets online expressing disappointment that I couldn’t get to speak. This was India's moment taken away from me,” she told Bombay Times. Guneet won the Oscar along with The Elephant Whisperers director Kartiki Gonsalves.

Now, in a new interview with Galatta Plus, Keeravani spoke about his excitement about the Oscar win and then revealed how Guneet Monga was hospitalized soon after she accepted her award. He said, "The universe was listening to my prayers and it happened. Which left me in not great excitement. But it was exciting only, but not to an extent where you go breathless, like the other award winner–Guneet Monga. She was not given time to speak her words, so she went breathless and she was hospitalised also."

After her return to India post her Oscar win, Guneet chose to visit the Golden Temple. Chef-filmmaker Vikas Khanna also accompanied her. He also shared a video from Guneet's visit on Instagram and wrote, “When you dedicate your honors to your ancestors. Thank you Guneet for showing us the power of humility & love. Your glory is forever immortal.”

