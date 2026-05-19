Modern Family's Ariel Winter moves in with onscreen brother Nolan Gould: ‘Our own reboot of the show’

Four days after announcing her breakup with long-term boyfriend Luke Benward, Ariel Winter has confirmed that she is now living with her onscreen brother Nolan Gould. While Ariel played Alex Dunphy on Modern Family, Nolan portrayed her younger brother Luke on the show.

Ariel on living with her onscreen brother

Ariel Winter and Nolan Gould in a still from Modern Family'.

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Ariel had been living with her boyfriend in Nashville since 2022, but after their breakup, she rented a house with Nolan in Los Angeles—turning their onscreen sibling bond into a real-life roommate situation. Speaking about this to People, she said, "It's funny because I spend more time out here now and I rent a house with Nolan. People ask me about a Modern Family reboot, but Nolan and I are real roommates now.”

She added, “It's like we're having our own little Modern Family reboot, but it's just the two of us living together. So I see him every day."

'People would find this really funny'

While Ariel navigates life after her recent breakup, she admitted that she is enjoying this new phase with her co-star, reliving the fun they shared during the show’s shoot. "I'm not gonna lie, when we sit there at night and we watch, like, Temptation Island together, it's pretty hilarious." She also spoke about possibly sharing glimpses of their life online and said, "So we have thought about [sharing] it. We're just like, ‘People would find this really funny.’"

Modern Family cast’s off-screen bond

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{{^usCountry}} It’s always a treat for fans when stars of a beloved show share strong friendships off-screen as well. Much like the cast of Friends, the Modern Family ensemble has maintained close relationships beyond the camera. In an earlier interaction, Ariel had spoken about her bond with co-stars including Julie Bowen, Sofía Vergara, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson. “We really were like a real family,” she had said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It’s always a treat for fans when stars of a beloved show share strong friendships off-screen as well. Much like the cast of Friends, the Modern Family ensemble has maintained close relationships beyond the camera. In an earlier interaction, Ariel had spoken about her bond with co-stars including Julie Bowen, Sofía Vergara, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson. “We really were like a real family,” she had said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The cast members have often supported one another over the years. In 2022, Jesse Tyler Ferguson (who played Mitchell Pritchett on the show) officiated the wedding of his onscreen niece Sarah Hyland (Haley Dunphy). Other cast members, including Ariel, Sofía Vergara, and Julie Bowen, also attended the ceremony. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The cast members have often supported one another over the years. In 2022, Jesse Tyler Ferguson (who played Mitchell Pritchett on the show) officiated the wedding of his onscreen niece Sarah Hyland (Haley Dunphy). Other cast members, including Ariel, Sofía Vergara, and Julie Bowen, also attended the ceremony. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ariel also received constant support from her co-stars during a difficult period in her personal life, including her highly publicised estrangement and eventual legal emancipation from her mother. It has also been reported that Julie Bowen, who played her onscreen mother, was instrumental in helping her leave an abusive home. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ariel also received constant support from her co-stars during a difficult period in her personal life, including her highly publicised estrangement and eventual legal emancipation from her mother. It has also been reported that Julie Bowen, who played her onscreen mother, was instrumental in helping her leave an abusive home. {{/usCountry}}

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