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Modern Family's Ariel Winter moves in with onscreen brother Nolan Gould: ‘Our own reboot of the show’

Ariel Winter confirms living with Nolan Gould post-breakup, turning onscreen sibling bond into real-life roommate situation.

May 19, 2026 05:33 pm IST
Written by Vibha Maru
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Four days after announcing her breakup with long-term boyfriend Luke Benward, Ariel Winter has confirmed that she is now living with her onscreen brother Nolan Gould. While Ariel played Alex Dunphy on Modern Family, Nolan portrayed her younger brother Luke on the show.

Ariel on living with her onscreen brother

Ariel Winter and Nolan Gould in a still from Modern Family'.

Ariel had been living with her boyfriend in Nashville since 2022, but after their breakup, she rented a house with Nolan in Los Angeles—turning their onscreen sibling bond into a real-life roommate situation. Speaking about this to People, she said, "It's funny because I spend more time out here now and I rent a house with Nolan. People ask me about a Modern Family reboot, but Nolan and I are real roommates now.”

She added, “It's like we're having our own little Modern Family reboot, but it's just the two of us living together. So I see him every day."

'People would find this really funny'

While Ariel navigates life after her recent breakup, she admitted that she is enjoying this new phase with her co-star, reliving the fun they shared during the show’s shoot. "I'm not gonna lie, when we sit there at night and we watch, like, Temptation Island together, it's pretty hilarious." She also spoke about possibly sharing glimpses of their life online and said, "So we have thought about [sharing] it. We're just like, ‘People would find this really funny.’"

Modern Family cast’s off-screen bond

 
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