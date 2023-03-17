Mohit Raina becomes father to baby girl, shares adorable pic of newborn and wife Aditi. See here

Actor Mohit Raina and wife Aditi have welcomed their first child. The actor posted an adorable picture of the baby girl to share the news on Instagram. Mohit is best known for his portrayal of Lord Shiva in Devon Ke Dev – Mahadev and for his pivotal role in Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri - The Surgical Strike. Also read: Mohit Raina calls divorce rumours baseless, reveals why he doesn’t follow wife on Instagram

Mohit Raina and wife Aditi are now parents to a baby girl.

Sharing a picture of him and Aditi touching the hand of the newborn, Mohit wrote on Friday, “And then just like that we became 3. Welcome to the world baby girl," along with a heart emoticon.

Mohit Raina shared a picture of the newborn.

Actor Amit Tandon wished reacted to his post, “Congrats bro. Girls are always a blessing.” A fan wrote, Wow!!! Congratulations Mohit!!!! Health and happiness!!!!" Another wrote, “Mahadev ke Ghar mein Ashok sundari ka agaman (Ashok Sundari has arrived at Shiva's home).” As per mythology, Ashok Sundari is considered to be the daughter of Shiva and Parvati. Many wrote, “Congratulations for your bundle of joy! Om namah shivaye.”

Mohit Raina had surprised his fans when he announced his wedding with Aditi few days on the New Year in 2021. Sharing two pictures from his wedding ceremony, Mohit had written, “Love recognises no barriers, it jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination, full of hope. With that hope and the blessings of our parents we are no longer two but one. Need all your love and blessing in this new journey. Aditi & Mohit.”

Last year, he wished Aditi on their first wedding anniversary. He posted a picture of them posing at a hilly trek and captioned it, “Cheers to two imperfect pieces that fit perfectly together. Happy 1 my (heart emoticon).”

Mohit acquired fame with his lead role in hit TV show Devon Ke Dev – Mahadev from 2011 to 2014. Since then, he featured in TV shows like Mahabharat, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat and 21 Sarfarosh - Saragarhi 1897. On silver screen, he was praised for his performance in Aditya Dhar's 2019 hit Uri: The Surgical Strike. He played Vicky Kaushal's friend and martyr Major Karan Kashyap on screen. He was also seen in Mrs. Serial Killer and Shiddat.

