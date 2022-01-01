Mohit Raina surprises fans with pics from secret, intimate wedding with Aditi. See here

Actor Mohit Raina is married. He took to Instagram on Saturday and surprised his fans with pictures from his wedding with Aditi. Until now, he had not even hinted at having a girlfriend.

Sharing pictures from the ceremonies, Mohit wrote, “Love recognises no barriers, it jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination, full of hope. With that hope and the blessings of our parents we are no longer two but one. Need all your love and blessing in this new journey. Aditi & Mohit,” he wrote. The photos show Mohit in a white sherwani with a white turban. Aditi chose a yellow lehenga for the wedding.

Reacting to the photos, his fans congratulated the couple. “Congratulation for both of you Sir. all the best wishes,” read a comment. “Congratulations, har har mahadev,” commented another.

Mohit is known for playing Lord Shiva in hit television series Devon Ke Dev Mahadev and for his supporting role in Uri: The Surgical Strike. He was most recently seen in Mumbai Diaries 26/11. Mohit was earlier said to be a relationship with Mouni Roy, his co-star from Devon Ke Dev. However, they did not confirm their relationship.

In an interview in 2018, Mohit refuted relationship rumours and said that Mouni was actually a very good friend. "I have very few friends in the (television) industry, and Mouni is the only female friend. So, I am only seen with her and maybe that’s why such (dating rumours are spread. Had I been seen with some other girl not from the industry, this wouldn’t have happened. So, we both (Mouni and I) have got used to it now.”

