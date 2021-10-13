Mommy-to-be Evelyn Sharma: Can’t wait to hold our little one in our arms very soon

Actor Evelyn Sharma admits that while being pregnant amid the pandemic has been a bit challenging, she and her husband, Tushaan Bhindi, are enjoying every minute of it.

“All is going well and we can’t wait to hold our little one in our arms very soon,” shares Sharma.

The mum-to-be is currently in the countryside of Australia and she says that life has been calm and quiet. “It’s been a fantastic place to stay during the pandemic. And, of course, to safely start our little family,” she adds.

Talking about the challenges of being pregnant in a pandemic, Sharma says the greatest one has been “to cope with the change in our overall lives.” She explains, “It would have been wonderful to have close family and friends nearby during pregnancy, but we are blessed with a very community here, too.”

And the Yaarian (2014) actor is keeping herself positive, busy and occupied. “I feel this strong connection with nature here in the countryside and have been learning a lot about garden design and soil health. I have become a passionate gardener now and keep busy growing healthy food for my family and designing a beautiful wonderland for our little one in the garden,” she tells us.

The 35-year-old also has a few tips for all other mothers-to-be and the most important of them all is to eat healthy, she emphasises.

“ You need the extra nutrients and so does your baby. I’ve realised as long as I’ve eaten healthy and well, I don’t develop and cravings. Eat organic food, grow some food yourself like even fresh coriander on your windowsill. Your body will thank you for it,” she explains.

While she did not reveal the due date, Sharma says that she is looking forward to visiting India with her newborn. “We can’t wait to introduce the little one to our family and friends around the world. And you can imagine how much I miss my beautiful India,” she ends.

