Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt shares appreciation post for mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and shared a picture with actor-mother Soni Razdan and author-sister Shaheen Bhatt. She posted an appreciation post for her mother and sister on Thursday. They were all smiles as they posed for the camera. Along with fans, Soni, Shaheen and Shweta Bachchan reacted to Alia's picture. (Also read: Alia Bhatt goes out for lunch with mom Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt, fans call it 'family goals'. See pic)

Alia posted the photo featuring Soni and Shaheen with herself in an outdoor area. Alia kept her hand on her sister's shoulder. She wore a denim jacket with a white top inside it. She kept her hair open and wore hoop earrings. Her mother Soni also wore a dark-coloured denim jacket. All three looked straight into the camera with trees in the background.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Alia wrote, “Appreciation post for these wonderfully weird ladies (heart hands emoji).” Reacting to the post, her mother dropped three heart emojis and her sister commented, “Takes wonderfully weird to know wonderfully weird (disguised face and heart emoji).” Shweta Bachchan wrote, “Lovely (pink heart emoji).”

One of Alia's fans wrote, “Awww!!! So lovely.” Another fan commented, “Three most beautiful ladies.” Some fans noted that Alia was wearing husband Ranbir Kapoor's denim jacket in the picture. One fan wrote rather cheekily, “And also appreciation post for your husband's jacket.” Many fans dropped heart emojis on the photo.

Alia Bhatt is the daughter of Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan. Shaheen is her younger sister. Alia and Soni were seen together in Raazi in 2018, which was a hit at the box office.

Alia was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor. She will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Jaya Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi. She is also set to make her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone, which stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

