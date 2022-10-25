Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt wishes Soni Razdan on birthday with pics, calls her 'my safest place’; Neetu Kapoor reacts

Actor Alia Bhatt made her mother and veteran actor Soni Razdan’s birthday special with an Instagram post on Tuesday. She wrote a heartfelt message for her. Soni turned 66 on October 25. Alia shared a coloured picture of her mother and a black and white with herself. She called Soni her ‘safest place' and the reason of her existence. (Also read: Entire Bollywood is sharing birthday messages for Amitabh Bachchan: Karan Johar to Akshay Kumar)

Alia shared a solo picture of her mother sitting on a sofa. She wore a blue ethnic outfit and smiled as she posed for the camera. In another picture, Alia can be seen sitting next to her mother. Both of them were all smiles as they decked up in ethnic outfits in the black-and-white picture.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Alia wrote for Soni, “Happy birthday to the most incredible human - my safest place - the reason of my existence and any kind of normal functionality today. I think this year more than any other year I have understood soooo deeply how beautiful a soul you are and how much you have done for us as a family - you (are) the anchor of (our) lives... and no amount of love will ever be enough ma (many red heart emojis)." Her mother replied, “(face with pleading eye and red heart emojis) Love you so much.”

Alia's mother-in-law, actor Neetu Kapoor wrote, “Awww (red heart emojis).” Shweta Bachchan dropped heart emojis on the post. One of Alia's fans commented, “So lovely.” Another fan wrote, “Happiest birthday to best mom ever who supports Alia in each and every part of her life.” A fan also commented, “Happy birthday to aunty and thank you for giving us the adorable Alia di.”

Soni and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt married in 1986. The couple has two daughters Alia and Shaheen Bhatt. Soni has starred in many movies such as Saaransh, Gumrah and Mandi among others. Alia and Soni were seen together in Raazi in 2018, which was a box office success.

Alia was last seen in Brahmastra alongside actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor. She will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Jaya Bachchan and Ranveer Singh. She is also set to make her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone.

