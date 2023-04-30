Mom-to-be Gauahar Khan glows in floral gown at baby shower, husband Zaid Darbar joins her. See pics

Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar hosted a baby shower in Mumbai on Sunday for their close friends and family. Zaid's brother Awez Darbar, actors Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy, along with brothers Raghu Ram and Rajeev Laxman and their partners also attended the baby shower with gifts for the mother-to-be Gauahar. (Also read: Eid special: Mom-to-be Gauahar Khan hopes she gets ‘double Eidi’ from husband Zaid this time)

The couple announced they were expecting their first child in December 2022.

At the Mumbai venue, the couple posed for photographs in front of the paparazzi and also welcomed their guests to the baby shower. Gauahar wore a colourful floral gown, while Zaid donned a striped shirt in blue, red and green and paired it with white pants. Their guests including Gautam and Pankhuri, and Gauahar's co-workers Raghu and Rajeev also posed for the media before heading indoors.

Gauahar and Zaid at the baby shower.

Raghu Ram and Rajeev Laxman, Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy, and Awez Darbar all attended the baby shower.

Gauahar and Zaid, who is the son of composer Ismail Darbar, had announced that they are expecting their first child in December 2022. The actor had shared a sweet video on Instagram revealing the big news. The musical video states, "One became two when Z met G and now the adventure continues as we soon become three! Gauahar & Darbar + 1, In Sha Allah seeking all your prayers and blessings in this new journey."

On Saturday, Gauahar posted an Instagram video of herself, busting pregnancy myths about not working and focusing on the baby. The actor captioned the Reel, "True story !!! each person’s journey is personal , n one must be allowed to experience it on their own ! Work , rest , low , high it’s unique ! #beyou #behappy #momtobe #reelitfeelit #trendingaudio Ma sha Allah." Wearing a blue striped shirt and white pants, she shared a positive message, telling other moms-to-be to do things according to their own personal needs.

Gauahar won Bigg Boss 7 in 2013 and went to make her film debut with Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year starring Ranbir Kapoor in 2009. Last year, she appeared in three web series, Bestseller, Salt City, and Shiksha Mandal. She recently hosted the Netflix dating show IRL- In Real Love with Rannvijay Singha.

