Monica Chaudhary recalls Kangana Ranaut replacing unwell male actor in play: She memorised lines, wore a moustache

Monica Chaudhary is grateful for her latest outing Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkar alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. Talking to Hindustan Times, the actor recalled situations in the past when she wouldn’t hear back following cold promises from casting directors. Also read: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar movie review

Monica Chaudhary in an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times.

Monica met casting director Vicky Sidana in 2019 and didn't take him seriously when he promised a film. “After Apaharan when I first met Vicky sir, he said ‘I am going to make a film with you’. I thanked him but never truly believed him. There’s this thing where you are a newcomer everyone is nice to you, and they say they want to work with you, making empty promises like everyone else.”

Little did she know, Vicky would rope in for Luv Ranjan’s film. Monica auditioned for Shraddha’s best friend. She shared, “I had no idea that it was going to be Luv Ranjan directorial. I thought it might be a new director, why would someone take a risk with a newcomer? I went to the meeting casually without thinking much.”

She had gained about 20 kg for her previous role in Apaharan and was asked to shed all of it within 4 months. “They told me clearly that character cannot be looking like what I was back then. I had played a chubby character.”

As Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkar performed relatively well, almost like a breath of fresh air amid ongoing biopics and period dramas in Bollywood, does that mean Monica’s expectation from the industry has improved? “I have minus expectations even after years. I wanted to speak with the media only after the film because what if I am not in the film at all? Thank god I got saved from that. For every newcomer, a film is a farfetched dream.”

When asked if she has ever been replaced in projects, she replied, “I have been replaced so many times. This is not just one project, I have been replaced in some of the biggest web shows after more than two months of reading and workshops.” She was also replaced in a big banner film, whose name she didn’t reveal.

Monica never told her parents about these rejections as they were apprehensive about her career choice from the beginning. She even told them about Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkar much later. She reasoned, “This is because you want your parent’s validation and prove a point. Calling them every time and telling them ‘I am doing this’. Even though they had their doubts when I was getting replaced in everything. Your family gets even more heartbroken. My parents used to hate it. I want to handle it myself now.”

Several actors in the past have spoken about winning big after going against their parents and joining the film industry. Monica is one of them. She shared, “I was a rebellious child, wanted to do so many things, from fashion design to acting. My parents were watching me go through the weird turmoil of emotions. When I told my father about acting, he said ‘not at all.’ I was 16. He was terrified as any parent should be. They stopped my pocket money also when I wanted to join acting classes. I remember my acting God Arvind Gaur stepped in and taught me free of cast. He was kind and generous. He shaped so many actors including Kangana Ranaut.”

Has he ever mentioned Kangana as an example? Monica admitted, “He always used to talk about her. Kangana was also a teenager like me when she came under Arvind sir. She was studying in Chandigarh from what I heard. She was keeping it under wraps like me and learning secretly. He used to talk about how vibrant she was and hardworking, full of potential.”

“Once there was a play where one male actor fell sick and Kangana replaced him. None of the actors had prepared for it. She memorised the lines and played the male character with a moustache. He speaks about how an actor should be prepared like her to grab an opportunity.”Monica speaks well about her co-stars, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor who were supportive of her on the sets. She also praised Anubhav Singh Bassi. However, several reports mentioned Ranbir as the highlight of the romantic comedy and Monica agrees with them.

“Ranbir is my favourite actor so I can't agree more. He is one of the best actors in your country right now. He is extremely intelligent and knows what he does, especially with rom-com. I don’t know who shined and who did not, I just know every character shines a lot. I am Ranbir’s biggest admirer.” Monica has been offered two projects following the release of Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkar but is yet to finalise them.

