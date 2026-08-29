'Most secular video on internet today': Internet loves it as Arpita ties rakhi to Salman Khan in front of Jesus' picture

Trust Salman Khan to end hunger strikes and bring communal peace, singlehandedly.

Salman Khan and Arpita Khan Sharma celebrate Raksha Bandhan together.

The actor was spotted last afternoon, brandishing his rakhi-covered wrists in front of the paparazzi. Now, videos from his Raksha Bandhan celebrations with sister Arpita Khan Sharma have also surfaced on social media and fans could not help but marvel at the secular nature of it all.

A secular Raksha Bandhan

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A video shared by Arpita, Salman's youngest sibling, showed her doing his aarti and tying a rakhi on his wrist. Salman smiled and looked happy on being part of the celebrations. However, do not miss the painting of the Last Supper behind them too, because the internet did not.

Deep Dive What is the significance of Raksha Bandhan in Indian culture? Raksha Bandhan is a traditional Hindu festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters, where sisters tie a rakhi around their brother's wrist, symbolizing protection and love. How did Salman Khan celebrate Raksha Bandhan with his family? Salman Khan celebrated Raksha Bandhan by participating in festivities with his siblings, showing off colorful rakhis tied on his wrist, and engaging with the paparazzi during the celebrations. Why did the video of Arpita tying rakhi to Salman go viral as a 'secular' moment? The video went viral as a 'secular' moment because it showcased a Muslim sister tying a rakhi on her Muslim brother's wrist, with a picture of Jesus in the background, symbolizing communal harmony.

A tweet with the video read, “This is the most secular video on internet today. A Muslim girl (Arpita Khan) married to a Hindu man (Aayush Sharma) ties a rakhi to her Muslim brother (Salman Khan) while a picture of Jesus is in the background.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} People on Reddit also noticed the same. “Salman KHAN celebrating Raksha Bandhan with Jesus in background.” A person replied, “Rich don't care about all these, it's just normal people who are obsessed with these stuff.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} People on Reddit also noticed the same. “Salman KHAN celebrating Raksha Bandhan with Jesus in background.” A person replied, “Rich don't care about all these, it's just normal people who are obsessed with these stuff.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“Epitome of “Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Isaiah, sab hai bhai bhai,” said another person. ”Bhai is secular," wrote another. A few even got emotional at the scene. “Honestly speaking jokes apart this video is literally what India represents in a true sense lol,” wrote a person.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Arpita's daughter Ayat, also tied a rakhi to Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan Khan, Sohail Khan's son Nirvaan, and sister Alvira's son, Ayaan Agnihotri.

About the Khan-daan

Salman has four siblings--brother Arbaaz and Sohail Khan and sister Alvira and Arpita. Arbaaz was earlier married to Malaika Arora but is now married to Shura Khan. Sohail also split with Seema Sajdeh. Alvira is married to Atul Agnihotri and Arpita to Aayush Sharma.

Salman never married.

Salman's latest release was Saudi production 7 Dogs, with Monica Belucci and others. Salman Khan will next be seen in the film 'Maatrubhumi', which is directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The film stars Salman Khan in the lead role, alongside Chitrangada Singh.

The release date of the film has not been announced yet.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

About Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan is a traditional Hindu festival dedicated to the love and bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie a Rakhi around their brother's wrists. In return, brothers offer gifts as a symbol of love and care for their sisters.

Rakhi symbolises a sense of protection. On Raksha Bandhan, the brothers promise to protect their sisters from harm of any kind. This year, Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated on August 28.