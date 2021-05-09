Mother's Day 2021: Shahid Kapoor shares unseen monochrome pic of Neliima Azeem, calls her the wind 'beneath our wings'

On the occasion of Mother's Day, actor Shahid Kapoor on Sunday shared a never-before-seen throwback picture of mother Neliima Azeem on Instagram. He also wrote a note dedicated to Mother Earth, stating what the current generation needs to change in order to heal her.

Sharing a monochromatic picture of his mother, Shahid wrote: "She is always the wind beneath our wings. Her gaze is loving and forgiving and always sees us as the best version of ourselves. She has nurtured us with so much love that we are capable of passing it on and spreading it into the world. Being the older one by almost 14 years my bond with mom has been very unique, like a friend. And our journey has been beyond words. There is no one who can be you mom."

In the picture, Neliima is seen clad in a simple salwar kameez with her hair tied in a long braid. She seems to be without any makeup.

Shahid's Mother's Day post was also dedicated to Mother Earth through which he reminded his fans about their responsibilities towards nature amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

He continued, "We haven't been the nicest kids to her. She is damaged and depleted by us. She needs healing. She needs us to heal her. For the future of our kids. Let's leave them a healthy happy home. Not what we have done to it. We are the generation that needs to be the change."

His half-brother Ishan Khatter commented on the picture and dropped a heart emoji, which was liked by more than four lakh fans liked the post within three hours of it being posted.

Shahid will be next seen in the remake of the sports film Jersey. The 40-year-old will be seen essaying the role of a cricket player in the movie. He had recently wrapped up shooting for it. It also features actors Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, among others.

He is also set to star in filmmakers Raj and DK's upcoming OTT project which will also feature actor Raashi Khanna.