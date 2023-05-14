Mother's Day: Karan Johar pens note for mom, shares unseen pics of his kids with their ‘mama’

On the occasion of Mother's Day on Sunday, Karan Johar did not miss the opportunity of showing gratitude towards his mom Hiroo Johar, who has been his partner in parenting his twins, Roohi and Yash. The kids call her ‘mama’. Karan is a single dad and had welcomed the twins via surrogacy. He also shared a few precious unseen pictures of the two kids along with his mom Hiroo Johar, and wrote a sweet message. Also read: Ram Charan's wife Upasana opens up about her decision to become a mother: Not trying to conform to society's expectation

Karan Johar shared several unseen pictures of his mom with his twins.

Sharing the pictures which show how the two have grown up and are six now, Karan wrote on Instagram, “Roohi, Yash and I are blessed to have you as our Rock, our pillar, our conscience and our heartbeat… Love you mama to the moon and back. Happy Mother's Day.”

The first picture shows Hiroo Johar holding the newborn twins, one in each arm. It is followed by her solo pictures with the two of them when they were toddlers. And then there are pictures of them as school-going kids as they join Karan and Hiroo for some happy pictures. The last one is from Hiroo Johar's birthday celebration.

Several of Karan's industry friends reacted to his post. Shweta Bachchan wrote, “Truly (heart emoji).” Neha Dhupia cheered for Karan's mom, “Hiroo aunty,” along with a heart emoji.

In 2019, Karan was accompanied by his Hiroo Johar for an interview with Film Companion. When Hiroo asked Karan what was the scariest thing about being a single father, he had said, "Being a single parent is really daunting and scary. Because I think it takes a mother and a father to complete the upbringing of a child. In many ways you could say that having Yash and Roohi is full of love but it is also a selfish decision. It is because I want that love for myself. There was a large empty space in my life that needed to be filled by children."

He had also revealed that Hiroo is not a grandmother but a mother for them. "Oddly, they call me dad and call my mom 'mama'. They don't call her daadi. Because I feel we are co-parenting them. So I am trying very hard that both of us fulfil the roles of mother and a father completely," he had said.

