Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mother’s Day special | Shilpa Shetty Kundra on battling tough times recently: Stepping out with a brave front was only for my kids
bollywood

Mother’s Day special | Shilpa Shetty Kundra on battling tough times recently: Stepping out with a brave front was only for my kids

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra says she herself didn’t know she was so tough until she found herself in a crisis.
Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra is a mother to two- Viaan and Samisha.
Published on May 07, 2022 09:54 PM IST
ByRishabh Suri

In probably the toughest time of her life recently, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra stood her ground and emerged stronger. And her kids — Viaan (9) and Samisha (2) — are the reasons she managed to do it. Opening up for the first time about overcoming the negativity around her family, she admits that it was hard.

“I have always believed that in life, you have to find a purpose. Even in the chaos, my purpose was my children and will always be them. Stepping out in difficult times, with a brave front, to go back to work was only to show my kids, [especially my son] because he is at an age where he understands things,” Kundra says.

The 46-year-old surprised many when she was seen fulfilling her professional commitments even during testing times. She wanted to set an example for him, that come what may, work shouldn’t suffer. Kundra explains, “I wanted to show Viaan that even in difficult circumstances, you have to have work ethics, and have to rise like a phoenix. He has learnt through me, and I hope I am able to give them the values our parents inculcated in us. For me to get out there and start working was teaching my son through practice. You are never prepared for hardships in life. They suddenly hit you, but they make you stronger. I didn’t know I was strong, but it’s a good feeling to know I can combat anything now.”

RELATED STORIES

She takes inspiration from her own mother, Sunanda Shetty, and calls her a role model, since she, too, managed her children along with work. “I was raised by a strong woman. I am one because of her. While I have great help with my mum, mother-in-law and nanny, I feel there’s no one who can do the job better than a mother can. When I go to work, I don’t hold any guilt as I give a lot of time to my kids, even more than what my mother gave me. She would leave at 7.30am, and come only after 7.30pm, and we turned out great. My mother always encourages me and says, ‘This is your time, you have the luxury to give [time] to your kids, you should do that’,” she ends.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP