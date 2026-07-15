Mouni Roy fumes as paparazzi continue filming her inside her car, angrily tells them ‘band karo’

Actor Mouni Roy lost her cool during a recent outing with actor Anusha Dandekar after an uncomfortable encounter with the paparazzi. A video from the evening, which is now widely circulating on social media, shows the actor getting visibly frustrated as photographers continued filming and clicking pictures even after she got inside her car. In fact, Mouni can be seen snapping at the photographers, asking them to stop recording and give her some space.

Mouni Roy snaps

On the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen in Varun Dhawan’s film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On Tuesday, Mouni was spotted stepping out of a restaurant in Mumbai's Bandra with Anusha. Several videos of the duo exiting the venue surfaced on social media and grabbed attention for capturing Mouni losing her cool with the paparazzi during the outing.

In the clip, Mouni can be seen stepping out of a restaurant when she was surrounded by paparazzi eager to capture her photos and videos. While the actor initially made her way towards her car without reacting, she soon appeared visibly uncomfortable as the photographers continued filming her relentlessly, even after she sat inside her car.

After settling into her car, Mouni repeatedly told the photographers, "Band karo (Stop it)”, urging them to stop filming. The photographers were seen continuing to record her despite her request.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} She continued to remain furious about it and kept on telling the photographers to stop. Her friend Anusha tried to calm the situation and gestured to the photographers to stop filming and appeared to reassure Mouni before their car drove away. Mouni, who opted for a black dress paired with a minimal, no-makeup look, has not reacted publicly to the viral video yet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She continued to remain furious about it and kept on telling the photographers to stop. Her friend Anusha tried to calm the situation and gestured to the photographers to stop filming and appeared to reassure Mouni before their car drove away. Mouni, who opted for a black dress paired with a minimal, no-makeup look, has not reacted publicly to the viral video yet. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

More about Mouni Roy

On the work front, Mouni was last seen in Varun Dhawan’s film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The film also stars Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles and is directed by David Dhawan. The film failed to elicit the expected response at the box office. Mouni also featured in the web series, Ab Hoga Hisaab, which also featured Sanjay Kapoor, Shaheer Sheikh, Avinash Mishra, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Harman Singha and Aasheema Vardaan. She was also seen in the 2025 film The Bhootnii, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh, and Palak Tiwari.

Apart from her work, Mouni has also been making headlines lately for her personal life. In May, Mouni and businessman Suraj Nambiar confirmed that they’re headed for divorce after four years of marriage. The duo released a joint note on Instagram confirming the news of their split and slammed ‘sensationalised’ rumours about their marriage. The statement read, “We note with dismay the unnecessary and intrusive attention into our personal lives by certain quarters of the media. We would like to state that we have decided to part ways and are taking the necessary time to address matters privately and amicably.” The couple started dating in 2018, and tied the knot in 2022.